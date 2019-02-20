Ladies Leukemia League officers.jpg

The 2019 officers of the Ladies Leukemia League are, front row from left, Carolyn Escher, Melba Bruce, Jacquelyn Milan, Christy Saladino and Sharon Marchand. In the second row are Mary Evelyn Doody, Angela Riviere, Janet Patterson, Deborah Blancher and Cheryl Faust.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Melba Bruce and Jacquelyn Milan were recently installed as co-presidents of the Ladies Leukemia League. The league's other new officers are Carolyn Escher, president-elect; Christy Saladino, first vice president; Cheryl Faust and Janet Patterson, second vice presidents; Angela Riviere, third vice president; Sharon Marchand, treasurer; Deborah Blancher, recording secretary; and Mary Evelyn Doody, corresponding secretary.

The Fete de Noel, the group's largest fundraiser, will be held in December. For information, call Michele Danos at (504) 458-5288.

Tags

View comments