Melba Bruce and Jacquelyn Milan were recently installed as co-presidents of the Ladies Leukemia League. The league's other new officers are Carolyn Escher, president-elect; Christy Saladino, first vice president; Cheryl Faust and Janet Patterson, second vice presidents; Angela Riviere, third vice president; Sharon Marchand, treasurer; Deborah Blancher, recording secretary; and Mary Evelyn Doody, corresponding secretary.
The Fete de Noel, the group's largest fundraiser, will be held in December. For information, call Michele Danos at (504) 458-5288.