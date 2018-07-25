The United Way of Southeast Louisiana honored Phil Gunn, managing director of Postlewaite & Netterville, as its 2018 Live United volunteer of the year during the organization's annual meeting. The United Way cited Gunn's two years of volunteer service on its Campaign Cabinet, during which he convened meetings with nearly 20 organizational leaders, establishing accounts that collectively brought in more than $350,000 in philanthropic support for United Way.
Live United Awards were presented to Chalmette Refining – PBF Energy in the large-business category; Atmos Energy, medium business; and Rain CII Carbon's corporate office, small business.
The group also recognized the region's most generous workplaces, which collectively contributed $6.2 million through employee contributions, corporate gifts and fundraisers to UWSELA's annual campaign, which brought in more than $11.8 million in 2017-18. The most generous workplaces are: Entergy Corporation, Shell, Valero Meraux Refinery, Chalmette Refining – PBF Energy, International Paper, Freeport-McMoRan, Pan-American Life Insurance Group, United Parcel Service, The Reily Companies and Hancock Whitney.