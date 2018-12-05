The Keller Library & Community Center will be participating in Hour of Code, a global movement that introduces people of all ages to computer science through a one-hour online tutorial from code.org.
The program takes place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at the library, 4300 S. Broad Ave. There are a variety of fun tutorials to choose from, such as "Angry Birds," "Frozen" and "Minecraft."
A library staff member will be present to help those who need help getting started. Attendees are asked to bring their own smartphone, tablet or laptop. A limited number of devices will be available for sharing. No prior coding experience is required.
HEALTH QUESTIONS: The library is asking the community to provide input into what kind of health-related programming they would like to see provided by completing a short survey at any library location or at nolalibrary.org.
HEALTH INSURANCE: Open enrollment for health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace runs through Dec. 15, with coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2019. Certified Application Counselors and Navigators will be available at the following library locations to provide enrollment help.
- Children's Resource Center Library, 913 Napoleon Ave., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and 12.
- Mid-City Library, 4140 Canal St., 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15.
- Nix Library, 1401 S. Carrollton Ave., 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 11 and 13.
Those who can’t make it to the library for any of these dates or times can visit nolalibrary.org to see a list of additional Health Insurance Marketplace enrollment assistance locations throughout New Orleans.
Those who are signing up for the Health Insurance Marketplace will need the following:
- Social Security number (or document numbers for legal immigrants).
- Birth dates, Social Security numbers and mailing addresses of family members applying for coverage.
- Household size information.
- Pay stubs, W-2 forms, or "Wage and Tax Statements" for every member of a household applying for coverage.
- A best guess for 2019 household income.
- Policy numbers for any current health insurance.
- A completed Employer Coverage Tool for every job-based insurance plan.
- Current marketplace ID for those who had Marketplace coverage in 2018.