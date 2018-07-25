The winners of the 2018 Summer Fun and Reading Challenge Adult Writing Contest have been selected by a judging panel consisting of library staff. This year’s contest received a record number of submissions.
The winning entries are available for review at nolalibrary.org. Winners are, in a tie for first place, Gilbert Estrada and Taylor Girolamo; in a tie for second place, Sue Bordelon and Marc Elias Keller; and third place, Sarah A. Waits.
Thousands of people signed up for the summer reading challenge, and the library has hosted hundreds of events for children, teens and adults. There are still several events scheduled through the end of July. To see the full schedule of events, visit nolalibrary.org.
EVENING WITH PRESERVATION HALL: The Hubbell Library will host An Evening with Preservation Hall at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25. Attendees can learn about the history of the famous French Quarter music venue and the world-renown Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and a short concert will follow. The library is located at 725 Pelican Ave. This event is developed in partnership with the Preservation Hall Foundation, the Friends of the Hubbell Library and the New Orleans Public Library.
READING TO PUPS: Kids can practice their reading-aloud skills to trained dogs in Reading to Rover, the Visiting Pet Program's literacy project. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 26, and the second Thursday of every month, at the Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 S. Broad Ave.
ESTATE PLANNING: Louisiana estate law attorney Zachary J. Delerno will discuss benefits of obtaining a will, the basic requirements all families should consider when drafting a will, how to proceed when a loved one dies without a will (intestate), and estate planning of nonprobate assets. The discussion will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at the East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd.
BILINGUAL STORY TIME: A Spanish/English story time will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at the Children’s Resource Center Library, 913 Napoleon Ave.
Families and caregivers with children age 5 and under are invited to attend. The event is made possible by Tulane University's Stone Center for Latin American Studies, in conjunction with the Library's Pebbles Center.
ELECTRONIC RESOURCES: Anyone who would like to learn more about the library’s many electronic resources, including e-Books and audiobooks, is invited to attend the e-Resources Happy Hour, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at the Latter Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their laptop, smartphone, tablet or e-reader, along with their library card, to learn how they can take the library with them, wherever they go.