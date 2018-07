Sabrina Nguyen, a senior at St. Mary's Dominican High School in New Orleans, leaves her mark on a pillar inside the Veritas Tower recently while classmate Caroline Hensley finds a place above her to sign. Along with signing the pillar during the last week of school, year-end rituals for seniors also include wearing T-shirts indicating their college choice, enjoying snowballs during lunch, gathering at the flagpole for the Senior Countdown, and tossing uniforms and shoes in the recycle bin.