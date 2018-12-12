Claire Pescay is winner of the Best of Show Award from the St. Bernard Art Guild Nov. 3 show for her "Barn Owl" painting.
In the category of art under glass, the winners are Pio Lyons, first; Pescay, second; Victoria Graves, third; and Elaine Hodges, Barbara Hayes and Lyons, honorable mentions.
In the category of art not under glass, the winners are Hodges, first and second; Graves, third; and Pescay, Donna Lind and Janet Attaway, honorable mentions.
In the photography category, the winners are Graves, first; Beth Vincent, second; Donald Crais, third; and Marie Alverez, Beth Vincent and Crais, honorable mentions.
In the category of three-dimensional artworks, the winners are Graves, first and second; Ron Chapman, third; and Laura Brakas, George Rouse and Corinne Barreca, honorable mentions.
Speciality awards went to Brigio Grace Himal, landscape; Rodney Asevedo, maritime; Meg McNut, spiritual; Lynn Battle, children; Battle, floral; Asevedo, portrait; Graves, wildlife; Crais, abstract; Hodges, still life; Attaway, patriotic; and Barreca, St. Bernard theme.