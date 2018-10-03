Deutsches Haus New Orleans will celebrate its 90th anniversary during Oktoberfest at its new Bayou St. John location, 1700 Moss St. The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays on Oct. 5-6, Oct. 12-13 and Oct. 19-20.
Established in 1928, Deutsches Haus is a nonprofit organization that preserves and fosters Germanic heritage and culture.
Last year’s festival was a huge success, and this year’s event will be bigger and better, said Jack Gonzales, Deutsches Haus president. “Best of all, we are excited that construction of our new Haus is almost complete and will serve as a beautiful backdrop for this year’s festival.”
The festival’s ceremonial “Tapping of the First Keg” by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5. Beer offerings include imported favorites from Warsteiner, Paulaner, Späten, Franziskaner, Hacker-Pschorr and Köstritzerand Bitburger, as well as local craft beers brewed in the German style, including a Festbier by Urban South.
Also available will be 14 German wines and more than 22 flavors of schnapps. Food selections include German sausage (bratwurst, weisswurst and knackwurst) with sauerkraut, schnitzel, imported cheeses, Bavarian pretzels, flammkuchen, strudel and other classic dishes.
Crowd favorites include beer-stein holding contests (Masskrugstemmen), chicken dances and a children’s area with activities. For dog lovers, there will be a schnauzer costume contest and parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, with all breeds welcome. The popular Dachshund Dash will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20.
Traditional and contemporary German music and polka dancing will include performances by Grammy-nominated musician Alex Meixner and his band, polka experts The Bräts, Matt Tollentino and The Royal Klobasneks, and Oktoberfest favorites Das Ist Lustig, Prost and Musikanten.
For history buffs and culture enthusiasts, exhibits will detail the history of Oktoberfest and Germans in New Orleans.
Deutsches Haus will partner with New Orleans Track Club to host the annual Oktoberfest 2-mile walk/run at noon Saturday, Oct. 6. Participants may enter the fest free on race day and one additional day.
Admission is $8, and Deutsches Haus members and children 12 and younger enter free.
For information, visit ,deutscheshaus.org or oktoberfestnola.com.
Secret Gardens tour
Fabulous French Quarter courtyards will be open for self-guided tours from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13-14, during the Patio Planters of the Vieux Carré Secret Gardens Tour.
Peek inside and see how designers created lush settings in small spaces, providing cool hideaways wrapped in French and Spanish architecture.
Tickets are $20, but children younger than 12 enter free. Tickets are available at patioplanters.net and on tour days at French Quarter Gem & Lapidary, 527 St. Philip St. Established in 1946, Patio Planters works to preserve the qualities of the Vieux Carre.
Gimme shelter
A benefit for New Orleans Covenant House, which helps homeless youths, will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 6, at Buffa’s Backroom, 1001 Esplanade Ave. The Gimme Shelter acoustic show will feature more than a dozen musicians. For information, visit buffasbar.com/calendar.php.
Monumental music
Louisiana musicians will entertain against a backdrop of 14 sculptures by the late artist Enrique Alferez from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday in October at City Park’s Botanical Garden. Enter at the Oscar J. Tolmas building, 5 Victory Ave.
Louisiana residents enter free, courtesy of the Helis Fountation. Patrons may purchase mojitos and Latin food. Entertainers include the Manuel Arteaga duo, Oct. 3; the Geovane Santos trio, Oct. 10; Patrice Fisher and Javier Olondo, Oct. 17; the Javier Gutierrez duo, Oct. 24; and Paky Saavedra, Oct. 31.
Public meeting
Join the Audubon Commission for a public input session from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the KIPP Leadership gym, 2300 St. Claude Ave. Up for discussion are plans to convert the Esplanade and Gov. Nicholls wharves into a public park. For information, visit connectingthecrescent.org.