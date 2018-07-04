The Junior League of New Orleans recently awarded three scholarships for a combined total of $15,000. A donation from Maria and David Huete launched the scholarship fund to help women obtain degrees or certificates necessary for joining the workforce or advancing within their careers.
Jennifer M. Mills, Huete Scholar, is an entrepreneur and esthetician who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in health and wellness at Tulane University’s School of Public Health full time and working multiple jobs. She hopes to one day take her passion of health into the community by building a business of functional wellness.
LaTisha K. Pooler, Huete Scholar, is the mother of twins and returned to Southern University of New Orleans last fall to pursue her criminal justice undergraduate degree. She eventually plans to attend law school.
Candice M. Pedesclaux, Junior League of New Orleans Scholar, is a single parent of three children working full-time to support her household, and she is enrolled at Tulane University pursuing a business administration degree with a concentration in accounting. Her ultimate goal is to become a financial adviser.
To support the Junior League's scholarship program, visit jlno.org/scholarship.