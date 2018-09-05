LOGO CONTEST WINNER: Gabby Kaiser, a seventh grader at St. Ann Catholic School, was the winner of a logo design contest for Children's Mission Day, a special event for students to celebrate their baptismal call to be missionaries. It is slated Saturday, Oct. 20. Her art was chosen from entries throughout the archdiocese and will be featured on shirts.
WARRIOR "FUND" RUN: Fannie C. Williams Charter School on Sept. 8 will be the site and the beneficiary for a 3K run to generate funds for the school's athletic program. The run will be at 9 a.m. at 11755 Dwyer Road, New Orleans. Registration is $20 and includes a shirt, participation medal and entrance to the post-race festivities. For information, contact Dana Williams at (504) 373-6228 or visit fcwcs.org.
MUSICAL THEATRE WORKSHOP: The NOCCA workshop for eighth-grader runs Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 10 through Oct. 3, for the program in music, acting and dance. Attendance at each class is mandatory. Dance clothes will be provided. Limited financial aid is available. Cost is $125 for materials. Register and pay at www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-nocca-8th-grade-musical-theatre-workshop-session-1-tickets-46325589084
HERITAGE SCHOOL OF MUSIC: Applications are being accepted for the Don "Moose" Jamison Heritage School of Music, a free program for children ages 8-17 offered through the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. Applications for the Heritage School, for students ages 10-17 who have had at least one year of instruction and own an instrument, is open through Sept. 1. Classes are free, but there is a $15 per year supply fee. Auditions for the Heritage School will be Sept. 8. To apply, visit www.jazzandheritage.org. For information, call (504) 558-6112 or email hsm@jazzandheritage.org.
GOLF TOURNAMENT: St. Ann Men's Club will host the Ashley Code Memorial Golf Tournament at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Bayou Oaks North in City Park, 1051 Filmore Ave.. For information and forms, see www.signupforms.com/registrations/14939.
GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Sister Mary Anne McSweeney Faculty Endowment Fund will be the beneficiary of the St. Mary's Dominican High School annual tournament to be held at noon Friday, Sept. 21, at Golf Club at Audubon Park. The shotgun start is set for 1 p.m. A 19th-hole post-tournament party and awards ceremony follow. Fees start at $125 for single players. Register online at stmarysdominican.org/item/golf-tournament-2018/.