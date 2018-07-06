Forty-five minutes into a party on Belle Chasse Highway, the guest of honor hadn’t arrived. But in his defense, he didn’t even know it was taking place.
“Mr. Wood should be here in two minutes, so if y’all wouldn’t mind gathering this way …,” announced a man with a microphone, directing people toward the entrance of a reception hall in Gretna’s Mel Ott Recreation Center.
Excited murmurs rippled through the crowd.
The group was celebrating Guy Wood and his 50th year as a music educator. The New Orleans native has taught music at schools throughout the area, earning piles of accolades along the way. He’s currently a bandleader at Archbishop Shaw High School, and the head of that school’s fine arts department.
Moments later, when the 72-year-old musician ambled into the building, the gathering of revelers erupted into cheers and a round of applause. Wood — a husband, father and grandfather — calmly greeted family members and longtime friends, along with current and former students. Each person wore a nametag.
“I've seen kids that I taught 40 years ago,” said Wood, who acknowledged that he was in “total shock” when he arrived.
Cameron Mayfield was one of those former students Wood was surprised to see. Mayfield, a Shaw graduate who studied music in 2005 and 2006, remembers Wood’s compassion during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
“We were one of the first schools to open,” Mayfield said, explaining that Shaw received an influx of displaced students — including musicians. Before the storm, the band had begun practicing for a show, but they changed their plans to accommodate the newcomers.
“Mr. Wood said: ‘I want everybody to march. I want everybody to have a good time,’ ” Mayfield recalled. “So we made up something that we could do with any amount of people, which was great.”
Mayfield’s appreciation for music grew so much during those two years that he decided to pursue a career in music education. Although he’ll soon become a bandleader for a Prairieville high school, he remains active with Shaw and its band.
The surprise party was primarily organized by Wood’s wife, Barbara, and three of his children: Jonathan Wood, Wendy Wood Wallis and Tracy Wood Fasick. His son Guy Charles Wood Jr. lives in Boston and was unable to attend.
A few people traveled from Houston for the event.
“I wouldn't miss this for anything. Mr. Wood had an impact on my life,” said Jeannie Mason, who studied music under Wood in the mid-1980s while attending Lakewood Junior High in St. Charles Parish. “He was so calm and patient.”
Mason said the musicians were a close-knit group. In fact, she married a fellow bandmate — Steve Mason.
He was primarily a bassoon player, but he also played clarinet.
“Mr. Wood was a good coach,” said Steve Mason, adding that Wood encouraged him to play bassoon. “The bassoon was different from a lot of the other instruments, and I kind of found a niche there, which carried me through college.”
“There was a lot of musical talent (in the band),” he said, crediting Wood for the success of other classmates. “There were several folks who couldn't be here today, but they went on to become professional musicians.”
Mark Williams, who has been principal of Archbishop Shaw High School for seven years, has seen firsthand how Wood molds his students into musicians.
“When I walk into beginners' band at the beginning of the semester, the kids don't know anything,” Williams said. “But when I show up to band at the end of the semester, all the kids want to play songs for me.”
Under Wood’s leadership, the Shaw Band has won trophies and earned superior ratings at ensemble festivals hosted by the Louisiana Music Educators Association, and has acquired numerous awards. They’ve performed at national and international events.
“I have an incredible amount of respect for Mr. Wood,” Williams added. “He's collaborative. The kids like him, the teachers like him. ... He's a lifelong learner.”
Before working for Archbishop Shaw, Wood taught band and orchestra music at Edna Karr Secondary School. He was there for nearly 20 years.
Wood was inducted into the Louisiana Music Educators Association Hall of Fame in 2011. And he’s the founder of the Big Easy Jazz Ambassadors — a group that performs in Europe once or twice a year. Members play Dixieland-style music, while friends and family second line and toss Mardi Gras beads to the audience. Their next stop is Rome.
Despite his success and age, Wood hasn’t made plans to retire.
“I'll do it as long as I can keep going,” he said.
Choosing his words carefully, Wood pondered the significance of music in his students’ lives.
“Music is the education of feelings … the feelings the kids have when they know they've played something well and they're smiling at each other — when we get a superior rating at one of the contests we go to, and they're just jumping up and down and screaming,” Wood mused. “That's why I do it. That's why I've been doing it for so long.”