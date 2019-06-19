The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced more than 3,500 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2019 National Merit scholarship program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2019 competition to about 4,100.
Locally, college-sponsored Merit Scholarships have been awarded to:
- Julia L. Cazabon, of Harahan, St. Mary's Dominican High School, University of Georgia, biology.
- Cameron T. Vo, of Harahan, Patrick F. Gaylor Science and Technology Academy, University of Central Florida, physics.
- Swathi P. Katakam, of Kenner, Haynes Academy for Advance Studies, Tulane University, biomedical engineering.
- Patrick H. Lyell, of Kenner, Haynes Academy for Advance Studies, Tulane University, medicine.
- Jessica L. Pickens, of Kenner, St. Martin's Episcopal School, University of Alabama, dentistry.
- Madelaine L. Pickens, of Kenner, St. Martin's Episcopal School, University of Alabama, medicine.
- Daniel L. Trudell, of Kenner, home-schooler, Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, medical research.
- Rose A. Doskey, of Marrero, St. Mary's Dominican High School, University of Alabama, academia.
- Daniel R. Vincent, of Marrero, Thomas Jefferson High School, University of Texas at Dallas, computer science.
- Alexander B. Walker, of Marrero, Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy, Tulane University, neurosurgery.
- Zoe N. Bradley, of Metairie, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, University of Texas at Dallas, health care.
- Elise T. Cresson, of Metairie, St. Mary's Dominican High School, LSU, pharmacy.
- Jack N. Grady, of Metairie, Jesuit High School, University of Alabama, medicine.
- Scott V. Hawkins, of Metairie, Jesuit High School, Tulane University, medicine.
- Chujia He, of Metairie, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, LSU, biology.
- Alexander M. Hentze, of Metairie, Jesuit High School, University of Dallas, law.
- Amy Jiang, of Metairie, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, LSU, marketing.
- Meagan N. Kelly, of Metairie, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, Tulane University, medicine.
- Manal S. Malik, of Metairie, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, Tulane University, cell biology.
- Celia M. Parker, of Metairie, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, Purdue University, aerospace engineering.
- Norris P. Plaisance, of Metairie, Brother Martin High School, University of Texas at Dallas, computer science.
- Stephen P. Redfearn, of Metairie, Jesuit High School, University of Alabama, law.
- Chloe R. Whitcomb, of Metairie, St. Mary's Dominican High School, Rhodes College, law.
- Jacob T. Zanca, of Metairie, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, Pepperdine University, nonprofit management.
- Eva P. Coman, of New Orleans, Benjamin Franklin High School, LSU, chemical engineering.
- Matthew J. Dowling, of New Orleans, Jesuit High School, University of Chicago, undecided.
- Elijah Edgar Evans, of New Orleans, Benjamin Franklin High School, University of Texas at Dallas, electrical engineering.
- John F. French, of New Orleans, Isidore Newman School, University of Alabama, psychiatry.
- Graham M. Grieb, of New Orleans, Benjamin Franklin High School, Northwestern University, computer science.
- Owen A. Hite, of New Orleans, Jesuit High School, University of Georgia, law.
- Hunter T. Kael, of New Orleans, Brother Martin High School, University of Texas at Dallas, medicine.
- Carl L. LeBoeuf, of New Orleans, Lusher Charter School, University of Alabama, engineering.
- Claire D. Ryan, of New Orleans, Lusher Charter School, University of Alabama, design.
- Sara L. Saak, of New Orleans, Mount Carmel Academy, University of Alabama, medicine.
- Alexandra A. Sabrio, of New Orleans, Ursuline Academy, University of Alabama, mathematics.
- Jonathan A. Sanders, of New Orleans, Jesuit High School, LSU, medicine.
- Henry J. Schenck, of New Orleans, Jesuit High School, University of Alabama, computer science.
- Hazel A. Smith, of New Orleans, Benjamin Franklin High School, Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering in Needham, Massachusetts, engineering.
- Sean P. Svihla, of New Orleans, Jesuit High School, LSU, electrical engineering.
- Donald D. Webster, of New Orleans, Jesuit High School, University of Alabama, finance.
- Christopher A. Vuong, of River Ridge, Jesuit High School, Tulane University, medicine.