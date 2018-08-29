ALUMNI HONORED: William Chauvin has been chosen to receiv the Homer L. Hitt Distinguished Alumni Award, and Bivian "Sonny" Lee will receive the Hitt Young Alumnus of the Year from the UNO Alumni Association. Chauvin, a retired insurance executive, received a bachelor's degree from UNO in 1974. Lee, president and executive director of Son of a Saint nonprofit, earned his bachelor's degree in 2006. Both will be honored at the Distinguished Alumni Gala on Thursday, Nov. 1, at the National World War II Museum at 7 p.m. For information, visit thompson-auctions.net/unoalumni/tickets?type=19939.
"FAST LANE 2" ENROLLMENT OPENS: Nunez Community College, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette, is taking enrollment for Fast Lane 2 session through Wednesday, Oct. 15, when the classes start. The eight-week semester is half the usual time for a course and are offered in the fall and spring. A list of courses is available at nunez.edu or by calling (504) 278-6467.