MENTAL HEALTH GATHERING: The Louisiana Mental Health Coalition will hold community conversations on improving services in Louisiana at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Meetings are planned throughout the state. RSVP at lmhc_metairie.eventbrite.com or contact (504) 482-9790.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.