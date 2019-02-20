"DETROIT ’67": Delgado Community College Theatre will present “Detroit ’67” by recent MacArthur Foundation grant recipient Dominique Morisseau at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 20-23, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. Set during the riots of summer 1967, “Detroit ’67” delves into the bond between a brother and sister, and the life-altering decisions they must make against a backdrop of chaos and economic instability. The show is directed by Michael Aaron Santos. Performances are in Delgado Drama Hall, 615 City Park Ave., Building 1, third floor. Tickets are $12 general admission; $10 seniors and Delgado students, faculty and staff; and $8 for area high school students with student group rates available. Feb. 21 is Delgado Appreciation Night when all tickets for Delgado students, faculty and staff are $8. Call (504) 671-6616 for information and reservations or visit eventbrite.com.
SALUTE TO GRADS: The University of Holy Cross' Business Department recently held a graduate salute for students in the master's of science in business program at English Turn Country Club in New Orleans. Graduates saluted were Brianna Nelson, Gabrielle Fontenot, Raechelle Green, Kyra Isidone and Amanda Bell. Nelson, Fontento and Bell also earned a concentration in health care management.
PA PROGRAM: Xavier University of Louisiana and Ochsner Health System will launch a new Physician Assistant program in January 2020. The 28-month, full-time graduate program, which leads to a master’s degree in health sciences, is comprised of three semesters of classroom instruction followed by 16 months of clinical training within the Ochsner Health System. For information and applications, visit xula.edu/physician-assistant-program or call (504) 520-5119.