Autumn Routt, a senior at Lusher Charter School, has been awarded one of the most highly selective merit scholarships in the nation. The Jefferson Scholars Foundation at the University of Virginia selected Routt as one of 38 recipients of the Jefferson Scholarship. She will commence her studies in the fall at the University of Virginia.
In order to be named a Jefferson Scholar, candidates must undergo a rigorous, highly competitive, multistage selection process. This year, over 2,000 students were nominated for the scholarship, and 118 finalists were invited to take part in a four-day competition at UVA, which included seminar discussions, essay and mathematics examinations, as well as interviews conducted by UVA alumni and faculty.
During her time at Lusher Charter School, Routt was a National Merit finalist and co-president of the Society of Women Engineers. She also founded the Krewe of STEM Summer Camp for girls and was the winner of the 2018 Gulf Coast Chevron Design Challenge. She received the National Center for Women & Information Technology's Aspirations in Computing Affiliate Award three years in a row.
She was featured in St. Charles Magazine in recognition of her activism in the New Orleans community. She has volunteered with organizations including the SPCA, YLC Recycles and Habitat for Humanity.
In addition to receiving the full cost of attending the university for four years, Jefferson Scholars benefit from a number of enrichment programs sponsored by the foundation, including travel abroad, career networking activities, an outdoor challenge program, and a leadership speaker series.