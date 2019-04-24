Ellyn Orth Meier, a member of Chalmette Chapter No. 160 of the Louisiana Society of the United States Daughters of 1812, recently accepted the national organization's Spirit of 1812 Award in recognition of her then-anonymous work in arranging for the War of 1812 monument and graves in St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 to be cleaned and restored after decades of decay.
Lynda Moreau, president of the Louisiana Society of the United States Daughters of 1812, wrote that "the Louisiana State Society felt that an anonymous act of personal generosity and sacrifice such as this goes far and above the normal obligation of membership."