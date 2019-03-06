There's always something going on in City Park, but March is proving to be a fertile month for spring activities.
The Carousel Gardens Amusement Park will open for spring Saturday, March 9. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Memorial Day, May 27.
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Friends of City Park by attending Lark in the Park from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, March 15. All proceeds will benefit the revitalization of Storyland.
Dress is cocktail attire, and attendees must be 21 or older. General admission is $100, but for those 35 and younger it is $75.
Gather at the park’s Popp Bandstand for the start of the Big Bass Rodeo on Saturday, March 30. Registration starts at 6 a.m., and fishing throughout most of the park begins at 6:30 a.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
For information about these park events, visit www.friendsofcitypark.com.
Gala will fund health care
"Keeping Our Promises" is the theme of The Daughters of Charity Foundation of New Orleans’ gala from 8 p.m. to midnight March 23, at the National WWII Museum’s Freedom Pavilion at the Boeing Center, 1117 Calliope St. The patron party starts at 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the eighth annual event will help provide access to high-quality health care for everyone. The event will commemorate 185 years of charitable works by the Daughters of Charity in New Orleans.
Presented by Louisiana Healthcare Connections, the gala will include food, auctions and entertainment, featuring The Royal Essence Show Band. Presentation of the 2019 Inspired Cross Awards will honor Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Greater New Orleans chapters, the New Orleans alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority LCMC Health and the New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic & Assistance Foundation.
Gala co-chairs are Lauren Ryan and Laverne Toombs. For information, call (504) 212-9544 or visit www.dcsno.org.
Meeting rescheduled
The Entergy New Orleans community meeting set for Feb. 19 has been moved to 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at New Orleans East Hospital, 5620 Read Blvd.
Topic will be Entergy’s rate case filing. Registration starts at 5:45 p.m. For information visit www.entergyneworleans.com.
Losing sleep
Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 10. Set your clocks ahead one hour.