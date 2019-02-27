The faculty and staff of Brother Martin High School presented the annual award for excellence in instruction, formation and witness to faculty member Brad Duplechain during the school's Brother More Schaefer Recognition Ceremony and Luncheon on Feb. 10 at the Audubon Tea Room.
“In his years at Brother Martin, Brad has embraced the concept of holistic education," Principal Ryan Gallagher said. "Brad never passes up an opportunity to teach our students. He models the idea that everything we do teaches something.”
Duplechain teaches physics and pre-engineers and is Brother Martin's head track and field coach.
The ceremony also included recognition of several faculty members for their many years of service at Brother Martin. Recognized for 20 years of service were Valerie Hunter, David Joyner, Jean Thomeczek and Patricia Zimmer. The faculty members recognized for 30 years of service were Ronnie Boudreaux and Patty Larkin.
Special recognition went to Brother Neal Golden for his 50 years as a teacher and brother of the Sacred Heart. To honor his five decades years of service, President Gregory Rando, ’77, presented Golden with a room dedication.
The Founders Medal recipients are Tim and Beverly Napier.