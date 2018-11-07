It was the perfect time for a trip to the Crescent City Farmers Market on Oct. 27: Temperatures were pleasant and the stalls were full of fresh produce, fish and more. The market is held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at 750 Carondelet St.
