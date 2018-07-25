HERITAGE SCHOOL OF MUSIC: Applications are being accepted for the Don "Moose" Jamison Heritage School of Music, a free program for children ages 8-17 offered through the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. Applications for the HSM Beginners program, for students ages 8-15 who have had little or no instruction and may or may not have an instrument, is open through Aug. 1. Applications for the Heritage School, for students ages 10-17 who have had at least one year of instruction and own an instrument, is open through Sept. 1. Classes are free, but there is a $15 per year supply fee for all students. Interviews and auditions for HSM Beginners will be Aug. 18. Auditions for the Heritage School will be Sept. 8. To apply, visit www.jazzandheritage.org. For information, call (504) 558-6112 or email hsm@jazzandheritage.org.
ATHLOS ACADEMY: Dennis Taylor, the former area superintendent for International Leadership of Texas in Dallas and Houston, Texas, has been hired as executive director of Athlos Academy of Jefferson Parish in Terrytown. Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s degree in international business management from the University of Texas at Dallas. The mission of Athlos Academy, a public charter school, is to provide high-quality educational opportunities for the whole child built on the three foundational pillars: prepared mind, healthy body and performance character.
NOCCA CREATIVE WRITING: Kaila Robertson, a student at New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, is participating this month in a two-week creative writing and cultural exchange program presented by the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa. Between the Lines involves 36 students ages 15-18 from 11 countries and territories in the Middle East and North Africa, 10 cities across the Russian Federation, and 10 U.S. states. It is funded through grants from the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. State Department.
UNIFORM EXCHANGE: The St. Dominic Mothers’ Club of New Orleans will hold a Second Line uniform exchange from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 25 in the cafeteria of the school, 6326 Memphis St., New Orleans. Parents may exchange gently used uniform items or purchase items at low cost. For information, contact Vanessa Trauth at vanessatrauth@yahoo.com or (504) 421-7349.
UNIFORM SALE: The St. Mary Magdalen Parents' Club will hold a uniform sale from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 29, in Massett Hall 6421 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie.
UNIFORM SWAP: The St. Rita Home & School Association is holding a uniform swap from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday through Aug. 3 in the gymnasium of the school, 194 Ravan Ave., Harahan. For information, call the school office at (504) 737-0744.
STATE HORSE SHOW: Peyton Nichole Wooley, of St. Tammany Parish, was the all-around high point winner in Western events for people 13 and younger in the Louisiana 4-H and FFA State Horse Show, coordinated by the LSU AgCenter, which was held July 7-11 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Among competitors 14 and older, winners from St. Charles Parish included:
- Ground work: Callie P. Naquin, St. Charles Parish, seventh.
- Stock horse, pleasure: Callie P. Naquin, St. Charles Parish, eighth.
- Ranch trail: Callie P. Naquin, St. Charles Parish, fifth.
- Western pleasure: Hailey L. Moore, St. Tammany Parish, first; Logan Adams, St. Tammany Parish, fourth; and Callie P. Naquin, St. Charles Parish, ninth.
- Western horsemanship: Logan Adams, St. Tammany Parish, fifth; Callie P. Naquin, St. Charles Parish, eighth; and Hailey L. Moore, St. Tammany Parish, ninth.
- Open trail: Callie P. Naquin, St. Charles Parish, eighth.
Among competitors 13 and younger, winners from St. Charles Parish included:
- Open trail: Peyton N. Wooley, St. Tammany Parish, third; Aleigh R. Jean, St. Tammany Parish, sixth; and Chaislyn A. Blanchard, St. Charles Parish, seventh.
- Reining: Chaislyn A. Blanchard, St. Charles Parish, second.
- Western showmanship: Peyton N. Wooley, St. Tammany Parish, first; Aleigh R. Jean, St. Tammany Parish, third; and Chaislyn A. Blanchard, St. Charles Parish, 10th.