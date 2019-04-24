Quarter kids Apr 24, 2019 - 7:15 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Kids try to hone their skills with building blocks. Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD Buy Now Young festgoers look for toy dinosaur skeletons in a sand pit. Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD Buy Now Children place pieces on a lighted Eiffel Tower model at the area representing France. The STEM Zone had the theme of "World's Fair." Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD Buy Now Performer Katy Hobgood Ray, back right, has a host of youngsters singing with her. Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The French Quarter Festival is a huge annual showcase for local musicians, but it also offers a lot for kids. Here's some of what we found at the fest's Chevron Children's STEM Zone tent on April 14. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags French Quarter Fest View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email