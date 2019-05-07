NEW BOARD CHAIRWOMAN: Carol Lavin Bernick, a businesswoman, philanthropist and, alumna of Tulane Univeristy, has been appointed chairwoman-elect of the Board of Tulane, the university’s main governing body, effective July 1, 2019. Bernick will begin her three-year term July 1, 2020. She will succeed Douglas Hertz, who has served as board chairman since 2017.
PA PROGRAM: The University of Holy Cross and LCMC Health have launched a new Master of Science graduate degree for Physician Assistants for Fall 2020 and will include on-the-job training at three of LCMC Health’s five hospitals in and around the area. The program is a 28-month, 112-credit full-time graduate program including two phases: didactic and clinical. The clinical phase will include 2,000 hours, or 12 months, of hands-on hospital experience involving rotations at LCMC Health Hospitals and medical facilities.
HEALTH FILMS: The Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, community radio station 102.3 FM WHIV-LP and the Southern Center for Health Equity will produce the inaugural Public Health Film Festival of New Orleans to showcase cinematic stories that emphasize disparities in both public health and basic individual rights. The film festival, open to the public, will be Friday to Sunday, May 10-12, at the university’s downtown campus at 1440 Canal St., New Orleans. Tickets are available at www.f-no.org/tickets.
FLORIDA STATE: New Orleans residents Matthew Tonglet, majoring in criminology and French, and Sabrina Schweitzer, majoring in nursing, were recently inducted into the Tallahassee, Fla., university's Garnet & Gold Scholar Society. The honor recognizes undergraduate students who excel within and beyond the classroom in at least three of five areas: international experience, internship, leadership, research and service.