Five siblings gathered in Marrero recently to celebrate the 83th birthday of Earl Paul Hernandez Sr., a brother.
The siblings' parents, Eusebe A. and Hanora V. Picou Hernandez, were originally from the Bayou Lafourche area. They moved from New Orleans to Harvey with three children in 1936 because they believed it to be best for the health of their young daughter Margaret, who had asthma. Their original two-room home in Harvey was expanded as two more children were born; the home is now occupied by their grandson Rickey J. Hernandez.
Eusebe Hernandez worked as a streetcar conductor for New Orleans Public Service. He fed his family with vegetables from his garden, milk from his cows, and chickens and rabbits he raised. He also grew and sold chrysanthemums for All Saints Day.
After his retirement in 1962, he built a retirement home next to the family home; that home is now occupied by his daughter Ethel Hernandez Winterstein and his granddaughter Kim Chaubert.
Hanora Hernandez was a homemaker noted for her cooking, especially her chicken gumbo with potato salad and for her smothered seven steaks with green beans.
Eusebe and Hanora Hernandez's sons Earl and Douglas were young entrepreneurs, selling snowballs from a homemade cart on the gravel streets of Harvey.
Earl graduated from Marrero High School in 1953 and retired from a lifelong career at Continental Can Co. in 1985. His favorite hobbies are target shooting and fishing the bayous around Lafitte.
Earl Hernandez and his wife, the former Marlene Mary Lindemann, have three children: Susan Elizabeth Hernandez, Earl Paul Hernandez Jr. and Darrin Michael Hernandez Sr.