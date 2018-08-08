Summer brings a large influx of animals into shelters. That means it's a great time for a family to welcome a new pet into the home because many wonderful dogs and cats are in need of loving families. However, before making a long-term commitment, it is wise to consider how much having a pet is going to impact the wallet.
Pet care should have a permanent place in the monthly budget. Costs associated with pet ownership vary greatly depending on the type and number of pets, but planning is essential to ensure routine expenses are accounted for, as well as unexpected costs.
VETERINARY CARE: Vet visits will be one of the biggest expenditures. Plan for regular check-ups and vaccinations, as well as monthly heartworm and flea preventatives. Just like humans, pets also may need an unexpected trip to the vet for an ailment or injury. If a pet has a chronic health issue, he may need to take regular medication. Pet insurance may help with budgeting for vet expenses. There are many plans and factors for costs include age, breed and the overall pet health. Do some research to see if pet insurance is a good option for you.
FOOD: Don't try to cut costs on food. The cheapest foods have a lot of fillers, and a poor diet may lead to paying more for vet care in the long run. Also, a pet may consume more of the discount food, which equals to spending more in the long run. Remember to include costs for treats in the food budget.
GROOMING: Long-haired dogs require a trip to the groomer at least once every six weeks. If you have a long-haired breed, such as a Yorkie or Shih Tzu, and want to keep the hair long, groomer visits may be necessary once a week. That can cost an average of $20-$60 per pet, per visit. When budgeting this category, be sure to include the cost of brushes, combs, pet shampoo, pet toothpaste and other items that are needed for home maintenance between grooming appointments.
BOARDING/SITTING: Pets need care when the family is out of town, so vacation budgets should also include the cost of having someone tend to the pets.
TRAINING: Puppies and adult dogs alike can benefit from some basic training. This is an expense that should be included in the budget early on, but would not be considered an ongoing cost.
ACCESSORIES: Plan to purchase items such as travel crates, kennels, toys, leashes, collars and food/water bowls. For cats, figure in the costs of litter, litter box, scoopers, etc.
Events
SATURDAY: Animal Rescue New Orleans is holding volunteer orientation from noon to 1 p.m. at 271 Plauche St., New Orleans. Pre-registration is required. Register online and get more info on age requirements and volunteer opportunities at www.animalrescueneworleans.org/volunteer.
SATURDAY: The Louisiana SPCA is holding a volunteer orientation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans. Pre-registration is required at www.la-spca.org/volunteer.
MONDAY: Reactive Rover Workshop is a humans-only session that helps pet owners who struggle with a dog that barks or lunges at other dogs while on-leash. The workshop will lay out the genetic and environmental underpinnings of dog-dog reactivity, discuss the underlying causes and provide ways to modify the behavior. The workshop starts at 7 p.m. at the Louisiana SPCA at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans, and includes resources, training plans and video tutorials. To register, visit www.la-spca.org/trainingworkshops.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and your contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish, send to cluna@sbpg.net.