More than 300 middle- and high-school students from the greater New Orleans area displayed the results of their scientific inquiries at the Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair, held Feb. 18-21 at the Tulane University Lavin-Bernick Center.
The fair was open to any student nominated by their school, within the designated Region IX parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes. The Junior Division is for entrants in grades six through eight, and the Senior Division is for entrants in grades nine through 12.
More than $65,000 in awards, prizes, grants and scholarships were awarded to 2019 winners, teachers and schools, including a trip for four students and two teachers to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair to be held May 12-17 in Phoenix.
Category winners are eligible to compete at the Louisiana Science and Engineering Fair at LSU on March 18-20.
Grand award winners in the Senior Division are:
- Grayson Barron, John Curtis Christian School
- Joaquín Gómez, Benjamin Franklin High School
- Paean Luby, Benjamin Franklin High School
- Kraig Oramous, Benjamin Franklin High School
- Alexander Walker, Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy.
Grand award winners in the Junior Division are:
- Emmeline Meyer, John Curtis Christian School
- Kylie Walsdorf, the International School of Louisiana.
At the fair, the James de la Houssaye Mentor Award was presented to high school teachers or mentors in recognition of their educational and inspirational work with students pursuing STEM inquiry. The winners, nominated by students, are
- Cathy Boucvalt, John Curtis Christian School
- Amanda Godshaw, Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy.
- David Kern, Isidore Newman High School
- Amy Mallozzi, New Orleans Charter Science and Mathematics High School
- Cliff Robinson, Benjamin Franklin High School
- Janell Simpson, who is retired from the Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy.
Teachers selected by the judges to attend the International Science & Engineering Fair in Phoenix are Teresa Burchette, of Benjamin Franklin High School, and Amanda Godshaw, of Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy. The teacher selected to attend as the adult in charge is Cathy Boucvalt, of John Curtis Christian School.