In front is David Hurd in the role of Chief Wahoo. In the second row, from left, are Andrew Sampedro, Noah Casey, Ben Heard, Anthony Cinquemano and Austin Schott. In the third row are Remy Galiano, Blake Hooper, Preston Cantrelle, Andrew Hassinger, Owen Nugent, Dominic Pellegrin and J.P. Gutierrez. Behind them are coaches Eddie Schott, Jeremy Galiano, Timmy Nugent, Allen Heard and Stefan Famiglio.