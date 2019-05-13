ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH MUSIC: Rebecca Holmes, a master teacher in music in the St. John the Baptist Parish public school district, has been chosen to receive the Yale Distinguished Music Educator Award. The award will be presented at the 2019 Symposium on Music in Schools at the Yale School of Music in New Haven, Connecticut, in June, according to a news release. Holmes is one of five exemplary music educators and five exemplary teaching artists from across the country chosen to receive the award and give their input during the symposium, a gathering of policy leaders and practitioners from across the country to discuss topics relating to music education in public schools.
NOCCA CELEBRATION SEASON: Upper-level students at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts will be concluding the semester with a series of Celebration Season performances, recitals, exhibits and readings at NOCCA, 2800 Chartres St. Events this month are:
- Student-directed one-act plays, all day May 15 in the Nims Blackbox Theater
- Media arts film showcase, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 16 in Lupin Hall.
For a complete list of Celebration Season events, visit nocca.com/events.
EINSTEIN CHARTER SCHOOLS: Teams will investigate physics, environmental, biology and chemistry topics during a STEAM Saturday event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, at Einstein Charter High-Sarah T. Reed, 5316 Michoud Blvd., New Orleans. For information, call the school at (504) 503-0470.
ST. RITA: The St. Rita Home & School Association will raise money for technology updates at the Harahan school during a fundraiser night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Sector 6, 612 Distributors Row, Harahan. The cost is $15 for a one-hour jump, $20 for a 1 1/2-hour jump, and $25 for a two-hour jump. Mention the St. Rita HSA when you pay at the door.
ST. JOHN MAGNET SCHOOLS: The Garyville/Mount Airy Math and Science Magnet School is accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year. Applications are available at gmm.stjohn.k12.la.us or from the school at 240 Highway 54, Garyville, and may be returned to the school. To be eligible, students entering second or third grade must score a mastery (75 percent) or above on district benchmarks or meet bulletin 1508 for gifted exceptionality. Students entering fourth through eighth grade must have maintained a 3.0 cumulative GPA or have maintained at least a 2.5 cumulative GPA and earned mastery or advanced in math or science.
NOMMA: The New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy will hold an open house for prospective students in grades eight through 12 and their families at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the NOMMA Annex, 501 O'Bannon, Suite 101, Algiers. The entrance is on Heerman Street at the rear of the annex. NOMMA is open to all students in the greater New Orleans area. Apply for eighth to 11th grade at NOMMA through enrollnola.org, with priority given to military dependents. For more information, call (504) 227-3810 or go to www.nomma.net.
NOCCA FOR ADULTS: In June and July, the NOCCA Institute will present a number of arts classes for adults. Confirmed classes include:
- New Copyright and Trademarking Rules for Artists, with Ashlye Keaton
- Ceramics Master Class for Beginners and Pros, with Nikki Jackson
- Four-Week Improv Experience, with Lauren Malara
- Intro to Stand-Up Comedy, with Lauren Malara
- One-Night Improv Comedy Crash Course, with Lauren Malara
- Stand-Up Comedy, Level 2: Stand-Up Comedy, with Lauren Malara
- Creole/Acadian Cuisine, with Chef Frank Brigtsen (two sessions)
- Tap Dance for Beginners, with Heidi Malnar
- Manual Photography: Creating Sophisticated Images Written in Light, Space and Time, with Stephen Billick
- Poetry Workshop, with Raina Zelinski
- Scriptwriting Boot Camp, with Rosary O'Neill
- So You Want to Write a Novel, taught by Anya Groner.
For a full list of Creative Class offerings. visit NOCCAInstitute.eventbrite.com.
ST. RITA: A recognition ceremony for seventh-graders finishing their time at St. Rita School in Harahan will be held at the 8:30 a.m. Mass on May 16 at 7100 Jefferson Highway. The St. Rita Home & School Association will hold a reception afterward. For information, call the school office at (504) 737-0744.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: Academy of Our Lady’s students recently attended the annual Key Club convention in Natchez, Mississippi. The club won the distinguished Key Club award, second place in the scrapbook contest and first place in the video-making contest. Junior Amber Verdin was pinned as lieutenant governor for the Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee District, and moderator Judi Zimmerman won District Convention Key Club Kiwanian Adviser of the Year. Senior Victoria Parria won one of the District Kiwanis Club Leadership Scholarships, and freshman Olivia St. Germain, Key Club president, won the outstanding freshman award.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: The Marty Gras concert to benefit the Marty Hurley Band Endowment at Brother Martin High School will be held at 6 p.m. May 30 at Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans. The concert honors drummer and former Brother Martin band director Marty Hurley. Tickets are $25, or $100 for VIPs, who will enjoy balcony viewing, drink coupons and food. All proceeds will benefit the Marty Hurley Band Endowment. For information and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Brother Martin Advancement Office at (504) 284-6700, email alumni@brothermartin.com or visit www.brothermartin.com/martygras.