NOCCA MEDIA ARTS: The media arts department at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts will present an outdoor festival, MARS Fest, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, in the courtyard and green space at NOCCA, 2800 Chartres St. The festival will feature live acts, original music, recordings and original visuals and projections. There will be a food truck on hand, and bring-your-own T-shirt screen printing. Also, NOCCA culinary arts students will be selling Valentine cookies. Admission is $5, with tickets available at EventBrite.com.
KENNER DISCOVERY HEALTH SCIENCES ACADEMY: The Discovery Bash Gala for the Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at The Crossing at 519 Williams Blvd., Kenner. A VIP patron party will begin at 6 p.m. at the Rivertown Campus, 415 Williams Blvd., Kenner. General admission gala tickets are $100 and include dinner by La Bella’s, open bar, music, dancing and a silent auction. Tickets to the VIP Patron Party are $150 and include entrance to an exclusive event at the Rivertown Campus with light hors d’oeuvres and special student performances as well as entrance to the gala. To purchase tickets, go to 501auctions.com/discoverybash.
AUDUBON CHARTER SCHOOL: To mark the beginning of the Chinese Year of the Pig on Feb. 5, Audubon Charter School held a celebration at its Gentilly campus. Chinese teacher Haiyan Xu along with students surprised the school with a traditional dragon dance performance during morning assembly. Later, students visited stations depicting some Chinese New Year traditions. Some of the featured activities included chopstick training, zodiac sign drawing, a dumpling station and face painting.
NOCCA: The president and CEO of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Kyle Wedberg, has been selected by the Pahara-Aspen Fellowship as a member of its 2019 winter class. The Pahara-Aspen Fellowship seeks to strengthen and sustain diverse, high-potential leaders who are reimagining public education.
ARCHBISHOP RUMMEL HIGH SCHOOL: Frank Cazeaux, who was head baseball coach at Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie from 1994 to 2006, will return for a second stint in that position in mid-May when current baseball coach Nick Monica becomes head coach of the Raider football program. With Cazeaux as head baseball coach, the Raiders won the 5A state championship in 1997; he was named NHSBCA Region 7 National Coach of the Year; and his teams qualified as a state finalist or semi-finalist five times.
METAIRIE PARK COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL: Caroline Fiore, a graduating senior at Metairie Park Country Day School, has been chosen to participate in the 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Application for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is by invitation only and is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Now in its 54th year, the program selects scholars on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, high standardized test scores, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities. Fiore is the daughter of R. Charles Fiore Jr. and Amy Fiore of Metairie.
LOUISIANA SCHOOL FOR MATH, SCIENCE AND THE ARTS: Keanu Bartolome, originally from Terrytown, is one of three seniors at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches who have been chosen to participate in the 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. She was selected from nearly 3.6 million high school students who are expected to graduate in 2019.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: Brother Martin High School senior Blair Anderson and junior Bret Johnston recently earned recognition in the Southeast Regional round of the Scholastic Writing Awards, a national creative writing & art competition. Johnston and Anderson submitted stories that successfully earned regional awards in three different categories: memoir, short story and flash fiction. Johnston's story "A Mask of Emotions" received the Gold Key regional award and will advance to compete for a National Medal to be announced on March 12.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: A senior at Academy of Our Lady in Marrero, Magen Authement of Belle Chasse, recently signed a letter of intent to play softball at Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi. Authement has been a student at Academy of Our Lady since eighty grade. In addition to maintaining a 4.0 GPA, Authement is a member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor, Mu Alpha Theta, Sparkles of Light and Health Care Club. She is also the captain of the softball team.
NOCCA SUMMER INTENSIVE: The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts is accepting applications from students now in grades nine through 11 for a summer intensive program with classes from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 3-21. For-credit classes will be offered in culinary arts, dance, media arts, classical vocal music, drama, musical theater, theater design and visual arts. Students accepted after a successful audition will be asked to pay a $200 supply fee to confirm their participation, with financial aid available. For an application, visit www.nocca.com.
ST. JOHN PREKINDERGARTEN: Applications are being accepted for the 2019–20 Head Start and preschool programs in St. John the Baptist Parish. St. John the Baptist Parish has slots available to all preschool children, regardless of income eligibility. These programs are offered at Emily C. Watkins Elementary School, Fifth Ward Elementary School, West St. John Elementary School, Garyville-Mount Airy Math and Science Magnet School and Lake Pontchartrain Elementary School. Applications may be picked up at any of those sites and are also available on the St. John the Baptist Parish Public School District’s website at www.stjohn.k12.la.us. To be eligible for these programs, children must be 4 years old by Sept. 30, 2019. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 30 to apply for Head Start. The 3-year-old program is only offered in the West St. John Elementary School zone. Applications can be picked up at all school sites or the School Board office at 118 W. 10th St. in Reserve. Completed applications, with all required documentation, should be returned as soon as possible to the Head Start program at Garyville-Mount Airy Math and Science Magnet School, 240 Highway 54, Garyville. For information, call the Head Start and Pre-School Program at (985) 535-3917.
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON SCHOOL: The fifth-grade student of the year at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Kenner is Andrew Hymel, son of Mimi and Brian Hymel.
ST. ANN SCHOOL: At St. Ann Catholic School in Metairie, 34 sixth-graders were inducted into the National Junior Beta Club on Jan. 25. The inductees are Gavin Berry, Reece Brechtel, Evan Burg, Andrew Cooper, Blake Cordova, Jackson Cosentino, Gabrielle Cummiskey, Isabella DePaula, Brady Desselles, Lydia Falati, Taylor Ferina, Caroline Gipson, Luke Hunter, Emily Kuhn, Zoe Landry, Hailie Leaumont, Amanda Litolff, Kylie Locascio, John Mansfield, Blake McDonald, Corey McDonald, Michael Meguerditchian, Layla Milloit, Marc Misuraca, Kate Muhleisen, Finley Nunez, Sophia Perino, Mason Peschlow, Trystan Rieffel, Ryan Saunders, Alaina Schaefer, Addison Stein, Katherine Williams and Frank Young.
ORY COMMUNICATION ARTS MAGNET SCHOOL: A group of dancers from John L. Ory Communication Arts Magnet School placed fifth out of 20 groups at the Beta convention in Lafayette. The Ory students' dance, which they choreographed themselves, received four of the golden tickets that were handed out in the performing arts category.
ARCHBISHOP RUMMEL HIGH SCHOOL: Ambassadors from Archbishop Rummel High School recently supported St. Michael Special School by serving a buffet lunch to more than 700 guests at the Chef's Charity for Children benefit Jan. 28 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.
ST. JOAN OF ARC: At the regional social studies fair at Nicholls State University, four projects from St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in LaPlace placed first in their divisions:
- Jay Childs, “What Are the Key Elements of a Popular Video Game?,” sociology division
- Carson Weber, “Greek Gods of Nature," anthropology division
- Alijah Martin and Noah Troxclair, “Creation of the Tipi,” anthropology group division
- Laney Beadle and Alyse Chauvin, “Why Does the Cost of Living Increase?,” economics group division.
These students will represent SJA at the state social studies fair March 1 at McNeese State University in Lake Charles.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH: Members of the St. John the Baptist Parish School Board set goals for the coming year during a two-day January retreat. Attracting and retaining certified teachers was on the priority list for nearly every board member. Superintendent Kevin George said the district has begun to look at the uncertified teachers already in the classroom and is finding ways to help them become certified. Finding ways to increase pay to compete with surrounding parishes, improving morale and creating a culture that entices people to stay in the district could all be solutions, according to board members.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: The 2019 Louisiana Thespian Festival at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches included 26 participants from Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans, who earned superior ratings in six events and qualified for the International Thespian Festival at the University of Lincoln this summer. Highlights of the Natchitoches festival Jan. 25-26 include:
- Eleonore Heno, Ashley Dolan, Rachel Lacho and Claire Schenck participated in the group acting event.
- Katie Kitchen, Hannah Bonnette, and Lauren Betzer participated in the solo musical theater event.
- A group musical choreographed by Maggie Jaunet was performed by Madeyln Berner, Hanna Miller, Emily Reeks, Isabella Farrugia, Jessie Duplantis, Julia Kuchler, Rhyan-Grace Hebert and Ava Buras.
- Maggie Jaunet earned the highest technical theater score in lighting design.
- Group Acting and Group Musical Number had callbacks for the final showcase. The Group Musical Number was selected and performed on the main stage in the final showcase. The one-act, "Look Me In The Eye," by Lindsay Price, was selected to represent Louisiana as the Chapter Select at the International Thespian Festival and was directed by junior Jessie Duplantis.
- Jessie Duplantis also served as a student thespian officer of the festival and was elected as the student thespian officer chair for the 2020 Louisiana Thespian Festival.
- Maggie Jaunet was awarded the Technical Theater Scholarship, and Sarah Dean was awarded the second-place Performance Scholarship.
- Mount Carmel Academy Theater Club moderator Kristi Jacob Stanley was appointed as the co-chapter director for Louisiana.
ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR: The champion of the Geography Bee at St. Edward the Confessor School in Metairie is Thomas Schmitt. His score on an online qualifying test will determine whether he gets to compete in the state Geography Bee in Baton Rouge on March 29. The other finalists in the St. Edward bee are Brandt Frey, second, and Mark Johnson, third. Other participants are Peyton Depolitte, Hannah Ebey, Brady Gueydan, Gavin McDow, Katie Scuderi and Peyton Spadoni.
FREE-THROW CHALLENGE: Five students from St. Edward the Confessor School in Metairie were district winners in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Challenge on Jan. 28 at St. Rita. They are Daniel Haworth, Cameron Lane, Joel Morange, Brennan Ramon and Ellie Shall.
JOHN CURTIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: Students at John Curtis Christian School in Harahan presented a $15,000 check to Ochsner Hospital’s Precision Cancer Therapies Program on Jan. 29. Dr. Marc Matrana, a JCCS graduate and the medical director of the program, accepted the check. Fundraising events organized by the school’s volleyball and basketball teams brought in $10,000 of the total, and $5,000 of the money was raised by a group of JCCS alumni in honor of coach Michael Robertson, a former JCCS teacher who lost his battle with cancer in 2016.
OPEN HOUSES
AUDUBON GENTILLY: Audubon Gentilly is holding an open house for prospective students from prekindergarten through second grade and their parents at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 13, 4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434. To apply, visit enrollnola.org. For information, call (504) 324-7100, email admissions@auduboncharter.com or go to auduboncharter.com.