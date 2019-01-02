COMMUNITY EVENTS
SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING, MATH GRANT: The nonprofit STEM NOLA has been awarded a one-year, $140,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to continue to engage children in inquiry-based and project-based learning to improve literacy and numeracy skills by providing early childhood educators with STEM-focused development. STEM NOLA will also develop a curated online platform that facilitates resource-sharing, peer support and additional STEM learning and training for Pre-K to second grade educators to increase and sustain their efficacy for teaching inquiry-based STEM.
FIRE DEPARTMENT PROMOTIONS: Thirty New Orleans Fire Department members were promoted recently to captain at a ceremony held at McDonogh 35 School. Included in the promotion list were Shane Bailey, Jason Bankston, Jared D. Baudy, Michael D. Bourgeois, Jared A. Carter, Randy J. Catchot, Daniel Cerrone, Scott A. Chappuis, Patrick M. Dehon, Jason W. Dufrene, Peter A. Everett, Joseph A. Francis, Brett Hopkins, Paul St. Julien and Justin P. Koenig. Also promoted were Joshua A. Kuruda, Michael Marcello, Brian McKean, Brian D. Mendelson, Larry A. Meyers, Ryan G. Neely, Darrin Napolitano, William H. Parks III, Kenneth N. Perdue, Dennis H. Schorr, Michael A. Sciortino, Brian K. Sennett, Daniel Strickland, David L. Watkins and Ashley Wolf.
LONGUE VUE CAMP: School's Out Day Camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 3-4, and Monday, Jan. 21, at Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. Children ages 5-10 will explore the gardens, make nature-themed art, play games and learn about plants and insects. Cost is $55 per day, $45 for members. Before and after care is available at an additional charge. For information, contact Lauren Rouatt at lrouatt@longuevue.com or call (504) 293-4719.
THEATER CAMP: River Region Performing Arts and Cultural Center will host a series of Young Actor Workshops on Saturdays starting at 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 5-26 at 15146 River Road, Norco. The free workshops do not require registration and are designed for ages 8-15. No experience is necessary. Activities include games for relationship and character building and areas where a growing actor is concerned. The workshops are presented by the River Region Drama Guild Inc.
DRIVING INSTRUCTION: AARP's Smart Driver class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. The cost of the class is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Participants completing the class will receive a workbook and a certificate that may qualify them for a discount from their automobile insurance company for up to three years. For information or to register, call Dr. Carl Drichta at (504) 302-1712.
FRENCH LANGUAGE COURSES: Registration is open until Monday, Jan. 7, for winter session classes at Alliance Francaise for all levels, beginner to advanced, as well as Initiation to French for beginners and intermediate and advanced conversation classes. Courses run through March at 1519 Jackson Ave., New Orleans. For information and costs, call (504) 568-0770. www.af-neworleans.org.
JUNG LECTURE: Jungian analyst Deedy Young will deliver a lecture at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at First Unitarian Universalist Church, 5212 S. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans. The lecture will be "True Religion — Individuation, Alchemy and Poetry." Cost is $15, $10 students and free for members.
AUTHOR DISCUSSION: Rien Fertel will discuss his book, "Drive-By Truckers Southern Rock Opera" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The book focuses on the Muscle Shoals music scene, the Tennessee Valley Authority and Lynyrd Skynyrd, both the band and the gym teacher namesake. For information, call (504) 889-8143. or visit www.jplibrary.net.
WRITERS SYMPOSIUM: The Jefferson Parish Library will host its second “Food Writer’s Symposium” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the River Ridge Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge. The free event will encourage people to create cookbooks so that recipes will be passed on to other generations. Speakers will address the basic process of creating and marketing cookbooks. Speakers and topics include:
- 9:30 a.m. — The Art of the Cookbook, with Elizabeth Williams, founder of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum.
- 10:45 a.m. — The Importance of Recipe Testing, with Jyl Benson, director of culinary programming at the museum.
- Noon — What Are Publishers and Editors Looking For?, with journalist and author Chere Dastugue Coen, author Cynthia Lejeune Nobles and Kathleen Calhoun Nettleton, publisher and president of Pelican Publishing Co.
For more information, contact Chris Smith, manager of adult programming for the library, at (504) 889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
HNOC SYMPOSIUM: Registration for The Historic New Orleans Collection’s 23rd Williams Research Center Symposium is now open for “The French Quarter,” Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St. The program will feature scholars discussing the visual, social and commercial elements of the city’s original footprint. Moderated by Diane Mack, radio host of “Morning Edition” and “Inside the Arts,” the program will also feature the following speakers and topics:
- Richard Campanella, of the Tulane University School of Architecture, will discuss the neighborhood’s cultural geography in the 19th and 20th centuries.
- Mark Cave, senior curator and oral historian at THNOC, will moderate a panel discussion with JoAnn Clevenger, Arthur Brocato and Dorothy Benge, all of whom participated in the institution’s “Vieux Carré Memoir” oral history project.
- John H. Lawrence, of THNOC, will explore photographs of the French Quarter.
- Alecia P. Long, of Louisiana State University, will examine the changing character of nightlife in the French Quarter throughout the 20th century.
- John T. Magill, retired THNOC historian and curator, will explore the French Quarter and its riverfront.
- Eric Seiferth, associate curator and historian at THNOC, will discuss rhythm and blues as it relates to the neighborhood.
Registration ranges from $50 and $90. For more information, including a complete schedule of talks and links to online registration, visit www.hnoc.org/programs/wrc-symposium.
ACTRESS AND AUTHOR APPEARANCE: Laura Cayouette, a writer and actress, will be discussing her experiences at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie, part of the regular meeting of the South Louisiana chapter of the Romance Writers of America. Best known as Leonardo DiCaprio’s sister in "Django Unchained," Cayouette has acted in more than 60 movies and TV shows including "Kill Bill," "Now You See Me," "Friends" and recurring roles on "Treme" and "Queen Sugar." She will discuss self-publishing, writing a series and more. For information, see www.jplibrary.net.
CALL FOR ENTRIES: The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts seeks high school junior and senior artists for the contest "Cosmos," to mark the foundation's 10th anniversary. Art will be judged on three criteria: concept and design; technical skill; and creativity. Deadline to enter is Jan. 18. For information on the contest and the foundation, visit www.georgerodriguefoundation.org.
PEOPLE PROGRAM REGISTRATION: The Sisters of St. Joseph sponsors the New Orleans People Program, a nonprofit membership organization for those 50 years old and older who are looking for creative ways to spend time. The organization will hold registration for interested residents at both campuses for sessions running January to May. To register or for more information, call the main campus at 2240 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans, at (504) 524-7678; or the West Bank campus at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 6201 Stratford Place, New Orleans, at (504) 394-5433. Classes are $200 for as many as desired. Visit www.peopleprogram.org.
PARENTING DISCUSSION: A panel will discuss "The Blessing of a Skinned Knee — Using Jewish Teachings to Raise Self-Reliant Children," with Dr. Mark Sands, Nancy Timm and Dr. Sharon Pollin, moderated by Dr. Mike Wasserman at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, Goldring Woldenberg Jewish Community Campus, 3747 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie. RSVP by Jan. 31 to chardy@jcdsnola.org or call (403) 887-4091.
Meetings
KIWANIS CLUB OF ALGIERS: Lt. Jose Capmuzano, the Sea Cadent commanding officer, will speak at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
NARFE MEETING: NARFE Vernon N. Landry St. Bernard Chapter 1398 will host Louisiana Federation President Patsy Ashton at the installation of officers at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, in the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlos Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway. Active and retired federal/postal employees and members of neighboring chapters may join. Spouses and guests are welcome.