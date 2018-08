Retired Marine Corps Col. Chris Schlafer, left, commandant of the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy, gave the Kiwanis Club of Algiers an update on the achievements and honors the West Bank school has garnered since its beginning in 2011. The charter school is located in Federal City in Algiers. It is the largest school in the nation that will have a Marine JROTC unit, which will include its new eighth grade students this year. At right is Kiwanis Club President Glenn Orgeron.