As part of its commemoration of Veterans Day, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana renamed its veterans transitional housing facility in honor of Oscar J. Tolmas on Nov. 13.
A $1 million donation from the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust is making it possible for Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana to continue to provide — and enhance — critical services to vulnerable veterans in the New Orleans community for years to come.
Tolmas, who lived in New Orleans all his life, was a World War II veteran.
“We are thrilled to be able to honor the legacy of the late Oscar J. Tolmas and his love for our country’s servicemen by supporting valuable veterans’ programs such as this,” said Vince Giardina, president of the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust.
Offering remarks at the ceremony were Gerald Rooks, director of the Volunteers of America veterans services program; Geoff Artigues, chairman of the board of Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana; Fred H. Myers, a member of the Volunteers of America board; and Navy veteran and Veterans Pavilion resident Stanley Williams.
The Oscar J. Tolmas Veterans Pavilion at 1002 Napoleon Ave. in New Orleans provides 36 beds for homeless veterans, which enables Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana to assist the city in its efforts to maintain veteran homelessness at “functional zero” — meaning newly discovered homeless veterans are provided with housing within days of their discovery.
In addition, the Veterans Pavilion provides a slate of rehabilitation services, including substance abuse/mental health counseling, educational services, comprehensive employment training and placement, permanent housing placement and supportive services for veteran families.