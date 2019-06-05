NEW ORLEANS MILITARY AND MARITIME ACADEMY: Among those honored during Delgado Community College's commencement May 21 were eight high school students from the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy who earned Delgado certificates of technical studies while at NOMMA. Seniors Adam Gaudin, Austin Marque and Connor Pickoff graduated with a dual degree from NOMMA and Delgado. NOMMA cadets Jeremy Granger, Paul-Anthony Duplessis, Jacob Blanchard, Austin Evans and Briley Hohensee earned their Delgado degree as juniors.
WEST ST. JOHN HIGH SCHOOL: GreatSchools.org has chosen West St. John High School as a 2019 College Success Award winner. Only 1,713 public high schools, or about 20 percent of total eligible schools across 25 states, won the award this year for ensuring that students are prepared for college, enroll in college and succeed once they get there.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: Kellie Muller, who teaches Algebra I at Academy of Our Lady in Marrero, is the winner of a "Tell Us Why Your Teacher is a Rockstar" contest sponsored by Smile Doctors. Muller was nominated by freshman Rylie Matherne. Muller, who also is the moderator of Mu Alpha Theta, was presented with a gift and treated to a pizza party with her students.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: National Merit finalists from Brother Martin High School in New Orleans are seniors Hunter Appleton, Hunter Kael and Norris Plaisance III.
ACADEMY OF THE SACRED HEART: Meg LaBumbard has been chosen as director of communications and public relations at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans. After graduating from Sacred Heart in 2001, LaBumbard earned dual degrees in public relations and speech communication at the University of Georgia. After college, she worked at Lockheed Martin, PAE and served as the director of marketing and communications for LCMC Health in New Orleans.
CABRINI HIGH SCHOOL: Emily Zepeda has been elected as 2019-20 president of the National Honor Society at Cabrini High School in New Orleans. Other members of the executive board are Jaimyn Johnson, vice president; Codi Smith, secretary; Olivia Dornan, treasurer; and Victoria Duke, historian and chaplain. The National Honor Society was established to recognize outstanding high school students. Membership in NHS is based on scholarship, service, leadership and character.
ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR SCHOOL: St. Edward the Confessor third-graders Xander Callejo and Lillian St. John have won bicycles through the Bikes for Books drawing sponsored by the Moisant Kiwanis Club. Students in third grade receive a ticket for each book they read during the school year, and winners are chosen through random drawings.