LeeAnne Leopold Savoie doesn’t have to wait until the wee hours of Christmas Eve for Santa Claus to show up at her River Ridge home. He’s been there since mid-November.
And he didn’t come down the chimney. Instead, Savoie said she spent several hours an evening over four days unpacking her holiday cache of Santas, retrieving them from the attic, garage, closets and various cabinets — all 500 of them.
The Santa that helped start the collection is a chubby fellow in a boat, dressed in the deep reds and brown furs of days gone by. It, along with a few other St. Nicks, belonged to Savoie’s mother, Adele Leopold.
“Christmas was her time of year,” Savoie said.
When Leopold passed away around Christmastime in 1975, “it was devastating.”
Determined to preserve some holiday spirit for her family, Savoie embarked on her Santa mission.
“I tried to make Christmas happier for everybody, and I became a fanatic,” she said.
Half-moon-shaped Santas, chubby Santas, Santas long and lean; puffy-fabric-faced Santas, finely etched Santas, Santas in between.
Her obsession has gone on for four decades now. Savoie began gathering Santas in ’76, but the collection has grown immensely in the past 10 to 15 years, she said.
Santas inhabit practically every room in the house. Den, kitchen, library, dining room, five bedrooms, bathrooms, front porch: The only Santa-less spaces in the house are the upstairs master bathroom, the laundry room and Savoie’s craft room.
“I’d pick up one here and one there,” she said. “I just buy them because I like them.”
Today, though, her collecting is slowing down.
She’s added only three or four this year. “I’m running out of room,” she said.
Santa playing violin, Santa in a Jag, Santa in an apron, Santa holding wine; Santa with golf clubs, Santa on a bike, Santa near a zebra, Santa with bagpipes.
One special piece came from a trip to California with her husband, Ira Savoie. It’s a richly detailed Santa and Mrs. Claus perched on a red velvet chaise longue.
Another Claus, perched in an upstairs bedroom, belonged to her younger brother when he was a child. Its dour face today conjures more horror film than holiday. “Nobody likes it,” Savoie said. “The children are frightened of it. It’s probably 65 or 70 years old. But some people say, ‘I had one just like it when I was a kid.’ ”
A group of elaborately costumed Santas from around the world represent France, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Africa, Mexico and more, but they all arrived in River Ridge over the course of 10 years or so, via Nieman Marcus.
Perhaps the most special piece is a minaudière, or small, hard-sided evening bag, that Ira Savoie commissioned from the haute couture company Vivian Alexander, in Maurice, outside Lafayette.
It’s made of an emu egg that's enameled and encrusted with Swarovski crystals to depict Santa's face. It sits as décor in the dining room, but Savoie uses it as a bag for holiday parties.
Crystal Santas, bisque Santas, velvet Santas, too; satin Santas, plaid Santas and Santa in checkered boots; snow globe Santas, beach Santa, Santa on a cookie jar; alarm-clock Santa, teapot Santa and Santa as voodoo doll.
Over the years, Savoie said, images of Father Christmas have grown less traditional, more comical. She favors the traditional, but appreciates some of the cute and quirky takes on the elf as well.
Her collection includes about 25 pieces by artist Patience Brewster, whose whimsical works evoke fairy tales. With umbrella-shaped bodies, pointed hats, curly-toed shoes, and sometimes, a staff — Brewster's Santas look very much like the wizards who might reign over a workshop full of elves.
Savoie has about the same number of Marc Roberts’ Santas, which sport diaphanous fairy wings. They are lithe and in motion, dressed in bright, tactile velvets and satins that are gussied up with ribbons and tassels and feathers.
More sophisticated St. Nicks dressed in hues of gold and cream are served up against the soft blue of the dining room. The last Santa standing, though, will be the shoulder-high golden one in the library. It will don Mardi Gras beads and remain through the Carnival season, which provides the décor theme for the room all year long.
Santa picture frames, a Santa door knob, Santa pillows and Santa towels; a solar-powered Santa in a rocker, and a dancing Santa that rocks out.
Savoie and her husband have been married since 2005, right about the time of Hurricane Katrina. By then, her collection was already in full swing. “He loves it,” Savoie said.
Kids in the neighborhood like to come by and see her Christmas treasure trove, too. “I give them little treats,” she said.
Her grandkids, James LeBoeuf, 9, and William LeBoeuf, 7, “are overwhelmed, in a good way. They look at them every year, and we were playing with Christmas toys just the other day.”
So her family loves the Santas, but "I think I would do it even if I didn’t have grandkids or kids. My husband and I like it,” Savoie said.
That's a good thing, because her daughter, Ashley LeBoeuf, is a minimalist, Savoie said, and isn’t likely to want to assume the collection.
“When I can’t do it anymore, I’ll get a hot cup of coffee and sit in this rocker and have a Santa sale," she said jokingly. "I’ll have people come in and (I’ll) say this is $5, so I don’t have to pack them up anymore.”