DRIVE-THROUGH FLU SHOTS: The Veterans Administration has opened a drive-thru clinic at the medical center's Galvez Street entrance, 2400 Canal St., New Orleans, for vaccinations. Veterans must have a valid VA ID card. Clinics will he held throughout November. The clinic will be open 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 3 and 10; Saturdays, Oct. 6 and 13; and Sunday, Oct. 8. For information, see neworleans.va.gov.
NAMI WALK: The local affiliate of the National Association for Mental Illness will hold its NAMIWalks fundraiser for mental health awareness on Saturday, Oct. 6, at Audubon Park in New Orleans. Check-in time is 9 a.m.; walk starts at 10 a.m. For information, email walks@namineworleans.org or call (504) 896-2345.
WINE AND WELLNESS: Cardiovascular Institute of the South will host free screenings at a wine and wellness event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Fountain Park Centre, 1901 Manhattan Blvd., Building A, Suite 200, in Harvey. Registration is required. Sign up at westbankwww2018.eventbrite.com. For information, call (985) 873-5058.
BLACK WOMEN'S HEALTH: "Matters of the Heart: Cardiovasular Disease, Health, and Healing" is the theme of the event to raise health awareness and increase knowledge of health-related issues, also including stress, obesity and breast cancer, that impact black women and girls. It will be held Oct. 12-13 at Tulane University. For more information, see https://bwhconference.com/conference-information/
ALZHEIMER'S CONFERENCE: The Alzheimer's Foundation of America's national Educating America National Tour comes to New Orleans 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the Lowes New Orleans Hotel, 300 Poydras St., New Orleans. The tour includes the Concepts in Care educational conference, free memory screenings and more, with panels and experts discussing the disease, brain health, caregiving tips and strategies. For more information and to register, call (866) 232-8484 or visit alzfdn.org/events/afa-educating-america-tour-new-orleans/.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.