DISASTER RECOVERY: A free conference on mental health in the context of disaster preparedness and recovery, as well as community resilience, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Café Reconcile, 1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Participants will hear from patients, advocates, experts in mental health and community-partnered researchers. There will be a workshop on how to make changes, resources for providers and networking opportunities. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. To register, visit eventbrite.com. The event is being organized by the Section of Community and Population Medicine at the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, along with the NOLA Partnership for Mental Health and the Community Resilience Learning Collaborative & Research Network (C-LEARN).
DENTAL SCREENINGS: LSU Health New Orleans School of Dentistry faculty and students are offering free screenings to detect oral cancer every Wednesday in April, which is Oral Cancer Awareness Month. Dental and hygiene students will perform the screening exams under faculty supervision at the Primary Care Clinic, 1111 Florida Ave., New Orleans, from 9 a.m. and noon or between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on April 3, 10, 17 or 24 by calling (504) 412-1680. Appointments are preferred, walk-ins will be accepted as time and space permit. If something is found that requires further attention, patients will be referred to an appropriate resource for further testing and/or treatment.
PHYSICIANS STAYING HERE: Forty-nine percent, or 89 of 181 LSU Health New Orleans graduating medical students participating in the National Resident Match Program this year, chose to remain in Louisiana to complete their medical training. Eighty-one percent of those staying in-state will enter an LSU Health residency program. That is up from 46 percent staying in state last year and 75 percent of those entering an LSU Health residency program. The LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine residency programs in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and Bogalusa will accept 205 new residents for 205 residency positions. Programs begin July 1.
YOGA CLASSES: Ochsner's Cancer Center is sponsoring free yoga classes for cancer survivors and people with multiple sclerosis at Ochsner Fitness Center's Harahan location (Elmwood Fitness Center). The classes for survivors are at 4 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. Saturdays, with an additional class at 6 p.m. at Ochsner Center for Primary Care and Wellness, 1401 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, in the Camellia Conference Room. The classes for those with MS are Fridays at 11:30 a.m., with an additional class at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Heritage Plaza, 111 Veterans Blvd., Metairie. For information, call Louanne Cho at (504) 862-6861.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.