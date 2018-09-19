RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
FRIENDS OF THE POOR WALK/RUN: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is the beneficiary for this 1-mile walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, with shirts, music, refreshments and games to follow. The run will be held at City Park Reunion Shelter and Festival Grounds, 4 Frederich Ave., New Orleans. For information, call (504) 831-8809.
WELCOME HOME WEEKEND: The Micah Project, which assists with the rehabilitation of formerly incarcerated residents, will host a program at Corpus-Christi Epiphany Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 29, at 2022 St. Bernard Ave., New Orleans. More than 50 faith-based congregations and organizations partner with employers and service organizations to develop re-entry opportunities.
ROSARY PROCESSION: St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church will hold its annual Rosary Process for Life and Peace at 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 6, at 4921 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie. The route goes through neighborhoods behind the church, with a simultaneous rosary in the church. Parish groups are asked to bring banners. For information, call (504) 888-0703.
JEWISH FEDERATION CELEBRATION: The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans celebration will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans. It will feature a panel of athletes that will explore where sports, Judaism and Israel intersect. The event is kosher-style. Kosher meals are available upon request. Contact Sherri Tarr at (504) 780-5609 or sherritarr@jewishnola.com.
ROSARY WALK: A rosary will be said at noon Saturday, Oct. 13, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Rosary Walk, 146 Fourth St., Westwego. Chairs are encouraged. For information, call (504) 606-6503.