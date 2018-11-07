ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: The National Honor Society at the Academy of Our Lady in New Orleans inducted 22 members during a tapping ceremony Oct. 25. Members have maintained at least a 3.75 cumulative GPA at the beginning of sophomore year and have taken either two honors or dual enrollment courses during grades 10 through 12, actively participated in at least two clubs, performed quality service hours and avoided any major discipline infractions. The inductees are Asra Abdeljabar, Brooke Bourg, Jessica Caballero, Leigha Cox, Rebecca Dobson, Lindsey Ferguson, Victoria Giepert, Alexis Guidry, Taylor Hamback, Amy Hoang, Farrah Labadie, Olivia Marque, Kathryn McCormick, Kate McPherson, Nha Nguyen, Megan O'Brien, Emily Parker, Kayla Rico, Brianne Rotolo, Amelia Russell, Tyler Scott and Kimmy Tran.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: Elyse Harrison has been chosen as recruitment director at St. Mary's Dominican High School in New Orleans. Harrison holds a bachelor's degree in psychological studies from Loyola University New Orleans. Prior to joining Dominican, she was with Loyola’s office of admissions and Breakthrough New Orleans. Harrison is a 2013 Dominican graduate and recipient of the school’s Veritas Award and the Sr. Ambrose Reggio, O.P. Alumnae Award.
NOCCA VISUAL ARTS WORKSHOP: A scraffito clay workshop for students in grades eight through 11 will be held Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 to Dec. 13 at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. There is a $40 fee for the supplies that will be used to create fired ceramic plates, bowls and tiles. A limited number of financial aid discounts are available by using the code FINAIDVA. To register, visit eventbrite.com.
INSTANT THEATRE: The St. Mary's Dominican High School Drama Club will present Instant Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10, in the cafeteria, 7701 Walmsley Ave., New Orleans. Admission is an unwrapped toy or gift for the Children’s Hospital Christmas Toy Drive.
NATIONAL ART HONOR SOCIETY: At St. Mary's Dominican High School in New Orleans, the National Art Honor Society recently inducted 33 members. The guest speakers were the Rev. John Restrepo, an artist as well as being Dominican's chaplain, and Christy Wood, co-owner of the LeMieux Gallery. The club's moderators are Angelle Caffery and Jennifer Frosch. The inductees are Margaret Adams, Emily Benvenutti, Hannah Chaddock, Victoria Chan, Katelyn Chopin, Alexis Daugherty, Amelie Evans, Julianne Hebert, Kate Heller, Emily Heim, Hannah Jacquet, Brigette Jonau, Alliyah Joseph, Catherine Kettenring, Alysa Lagarde, Ali LaNasa, Carly Langford, Emma MacMahon, Carrie Madden, Ella Melnyk, Breanne Mitchell, Onyinyechi Okeke, Alyssa Ordoyne, Vivian Palmer, Ashley Patron, Morgan Peres, Reagan Perry, Lauren Richards, Bailey Sudderth, Mia Taylor, Rebecca Triche, Peyton Walker and Anita Whitner.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: Alumni representing more than 45 different professions participated in the recent Career Day at Brother Martin High School in New Orleans. All freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors attended three 25-minute Career Day Sessions. Also, 13 other alumni agreed to meet individually with seniors to share in-depth information about their careers in a one-on-one setting.
OPEN HOUSES
LOUISIANA SCHOOL OF MATH, SCIENCE, AND THE ARTS: An informational meeting for interested students in grades eight through 10 and their families at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, in the meeting room of the River Ridge Branch Library, 8825 Jefferson Highway No. 3514, Metairie. As a public-funded, secondary school, LSMSA in Natchitoches does not charge tuition, although a nominal room and board fee and some class-specific fees may apply. Inability to pay will not prevent qualified students from enrolling. Financial aid is available. For a full list of informational meetings, visit lsmsa.edu/infomeetings. LSMSA’s application for admission is free at lsmsa.edu/apply.
HYNES CHARTER SCHOOL OPEN HOUSES: Open house tours for parents and prospective students from prekindergarten through eighth grade will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15, beginning in the gym of the school, 990 Harrison Ave. Participants can register on-site on the day of the tours. Hynes participates in the OneApp system for applications. Applicants should go to enrollnola.org to apply. For information, call (504) 324-7160 or visit hynesschool.org.
AUDUBON SCHOOLS OPEN HOUSES: Audubon Schools are holding a number of open houses for prospective students from prekindergarten through eighth grade and their parents at its Uptown and Gentilly schools.
- Audubon Uptown Lower Campus, pre-K through third grade, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 7, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 428 Broadway St., (504) 324-7100.
- Audubon Uptown Upper Campus, fourth through eighth grades, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 8, 1111 Milan St., (504) 324-7110.
- Audubon Gentilly, pre-K through second grade, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16, Jan. 16, Jan. 25 and Feb. 13, 4720 Painters St., (504) 309-9434.
To apply, visit enrollnola.org. For information, call (504) 324-7100, email admissions@auduboncharter.com or go to auduboncharter.com.
WARREN EASTON CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL: An open house for prospective students in grades nine through 12 and their families will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Warren Easton Charter High School, 3019 Canal St., New Orleans. For information, visit warreneastoncharterhigh.org.
LUSHER OPEN HOUSES: Lusher Charter School will highlight its K-12 arts-integration, inquiry-based approach to education during a series of open houses:
- The middle and high school open house for students in grades six through 12 will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, in the Atlantic Bridge Gymnasium, between the school and the football field, at Lusher’s Fortier Campus, 5624 Freret St. For information about the middle and high school program, call Jenny Cromer at (504) 304-3961.
- The open house for grades one through five will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Lower School Campus, 7315 Willow St. For information about the Lower School program, call Becky Bell at (504) 324-7318.
- The Lower School open house for prospective kindergartners will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Lower School Campus at 7315 Willow St.
For information or to download an application, go to lusherschool.org. Applications are due at noon Jan. 11. Applications are also available at the Willow and Freret Street campus offices. Applications must be submitted in person.
INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS: A rescheduled open house for prospective students in grades nine through 12 and their families,will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the International High School of New Orleans, 727 Carondelet St. The public charter school, open to all Louisiana residents, has a strong emphasis on world languages and an International Baccalaureate diploma. To register for the open house, visit ihsnola.org/fall-open-house. For information, call (504) 613-5702.
SCI HIGH: An open house for prospective students in grades nine through 12 and their families will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School, 5625 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. For information, visit noscihigh.org.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: An open house for prospective students and their families will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Academy of Our Lady, 5501 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, with tours every 30 minutes. Tours will highlight Academy of Our Lady’s academic departments as well as the Program of Academic Majors, which offers select students a path of study with a specific concentration in health science; law and civil leadership; science, technology, engineering and math; or culinary arts. For information, contact Mallory Matute, director of institutional advancement and admissions, at (504) 341-6217, ext. 212, or mmatute@theacademyofourlady.org.
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF LOUISIANA: Open houses will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 10 at two campuses of the International School of Louisiana: kindergarten through second grade at the Dixon Campus, 4040 Eagles St., New Orleans; and kindergarten through fifth grade at the Westbank Campus, 502 Olivier St., New Orleans. For information, visit isl-edu.org.
YOUNG AUDIENCES CHARTER SCHOOL: An open house for prospective students from kindergarten through ninth grade, and their families, will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Kate Middleton Campus of the Young Audiences Charter School, 1407 Virgil St., Gretna. For information, visit ya4la.org. Future open houses will be from noon to 2 p.m. March 30 and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 24.
ST. ANDREW'S OPEN HOUSE: Prospective parents can opt for one of two tours of St. Andrew's Episcopal School, beginning at the school's Chalstrom Parish House, 1031 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. The tours, by age group are:
- Pre-K to grade four, Thursday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m.
- Middle school preview, Thursday, Dec. 6, 4 p.m.
Registration is required. Contact Lisa Witter at (504) 866-6553 or visit standrewsepiscopalschool.org.
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL: An open house for prospective Brother Martin High School students and their families will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the school, 4401 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans. Students will guide families around the facilities, and participants can learn about Brother Martin’s spiritual formation, curriculum and athletic and extracurricular programs. For information about the open house or about school day tours, visit brothermartin.com or call the admissions office at (504) 283-1561.
ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL: The St. Ann Home and School Club will hold a general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in the gym of the school, 4921 Meadowdale St., Metairie. Attendees are encouraged to bring Adopt-An-Angel gifts. There will be a holiday shopping boutique with multiple vendors hosted by the Home and School Club at 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Courtney Fox and Tammy Vaccaro are the co-presidents of the Home and School Club.
MATH OLYMPIAD: Registration is open for Louisiana fifth-graders seeking to participate in the free Louisiana Elementary Math Olympiad, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Kenilworth Science and Technology School, 7600 Boone Drive, Baton Rouge. The Math Olympiad is a paper-and-pencil contest that measures students' skills at adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing. Students can go to laemo.org/start-studying to see the type of questions that will be on the test, which is aligned with the statewide LEAP test. Top finishers on the test will receive prizes, including an iPod, Kindle, Kindle Fire and iPod Touch, and their teachers will receive gift cards. Parents also are encouraged to stay for the event, which also features guest speakers and workshops during the testing.
FRANKLIN ELEMENTARY: An open house for prospective students from prekindergarten to eighth grade and their families will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics and Science School 1116 Jefferson Ave., New Orleans. For information, visit babyben.org.
CARVER HIGH SCHOOL: More than 20 Carver High School students will present a series of monologues, "What I Want To Say But Never Will" by Alan Haehnel, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, in Carver's convocation center, 3059 Higgins Blvd., New Orleans. Performers include Keyira Powell, Destiny Blaise, Ashanti Blaise, Jeremy Bowser, Terrence DeSilva, Raven Holmes, Thomeisha Gordon, Bre'ionya Irvin, Aulaine Marshall and Tychelle Pipe.
ST. JOHN STEM MAGNET HIGH SCHOOL: Applications are being accepted through Dec. 3 for the 2019-20 school year at St. John STEM Magnet High School, 1880 La. 44, Reserve, (985) 479-8338. Applications are available online at www.stjohn.k12.la.us; admitted students will be notified by Jan. 22. The STEM Magnet High School Program is open to students in grades seven through nine who performed well on standardized math or science tests or have a minimum of a 3.0 cumulative GPA in math and science from the past school year. For information on the STEM Magnet High School Program, visit stem.stjohn.k12.la.us or call (985) 479-8338.