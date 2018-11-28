Holidays
LIGHTING OF THE BALCONIES: Ceremonial flip of the switch by Children's Hospital patients at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Royal Sonesta, 300 Bourbon St., New Orleans. The hotel's wrought-iron balconies will be illuminated, with holiday surprises. www.sonesta.com/neworleans.
HOLIDAY STYLE: Local designers have decorated the rooms of Longue Vue House and Gardens and will be on hand to discuss at Signature Holiday Style, a chance to tour the home and shop for gifts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. Tickets are $10. For information, visit www.longuevue.com
CHRISTMAS NEW ORLEANS STYLE: The holiday starter is sponsored by French Quarter Festivals and the French Market Corp. at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Washington Artillery Park, Jackson Square at the Mississippi River in the French Quarter, with a tree lighting, music by the Roots of Music and Kermit Ruffins and fireworks to commence Christmas New Orleans Style. www.fqfi.org
TREE LIGHTING: NOCCA's Choral Ensembles will sing and the school will be the beneficiary for the special Sippin' in the Courtyard Holiday Happy Hour and tree lighting, plus a holiday pop-up market and wine tasting, at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at The Maison Dupuy Hotel, 1001 Toulouse St., New Orleans. The lighting ceremony is at 6 p.m. www.maisondupuy.com.
HOLIDAY MOVIES ON THE MISSISSIPPI: "The Star" holiday movie will be shown Friday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at Spanish Plaza, foot of Canal Street, at the river. The movie is part of the Home for the Holidays activities sponsored by the Downtown Development District. See www.downtown nola.com/holidays.
HOLIDAY PARADE: The Krewe of Jingle takes to the streets at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, with a Carnival-style parade as part of the Home for the Holidays series of events. The parade starts at Lee Circle, heads up St. Charles Avenue to Canal Street, turns right to North Peters Street, U-turns, turns left on Baronne Street and ends at Howard Avenue. For information, see www.downtownnola.com/holidays.
PANCAKES WITH SANTA: Santa will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church’s Parish Community Center from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at 2621 Colonial Blvd., Violet. Advance tickets for the pancakes, sausage and beverage are $4 in advance and $5 at the door. Additional beverages are sold separately.
DELGADO HOLIDAY CONCERT: Charmaine Neville will join the students and faculty of Delgado Community College, the Symphony Chorus and the Crescent City Sound Chorus at "Harmony for the Holidays," a benefit concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at the Timothy Baker Theater, Isaac Delgado Hall, 615 City Park Ave., New Orleans. Tickets are $10, $5 seniors, children and Delgado staff and students. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com or www.dcc. edu.
"ET IN TERRA PAX": The Jefferson Chorale and the Loyola University Chorus present the work at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Roussel Hall, Loyola University, 6363 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans; and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 610 Sixth St., Gretna. Dr. Louise LeBruyere will direct.
HOLIDAY LUNCHEON: The St. Charles Parish Senior Citizens' Christmas Luncheon will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at the Edward Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling. Open to all seniors, the event is free and sponsored by the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran. For information, call (985) 783-5183.
REINDEER RUN & ROMP: Rudolph, Santa and friends will jingle their bells to signal the start of the race for kids, with the "Romp” featuring healthy activities for kids and parents, music, games, crafts and more. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Canal Place, 333 Canal St., New Orleans. For more information, visit www.downtownnola.com/holidays
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: The St. Pius X Women’s Club is hosting Breakfast with Santa at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 at 6600 Spanish Fort Blvd., New Orleans, in the cafeteria and gymnasium. Enjoy breakfast, face painting, a train and crafts. $10 per person. Photographs with Santa available. For information, visit stpiusxnola.org.
HOLIDAY MUSIC AT THE LIBRARY: The East Bank Regional Library, will host eight free concerts during December as part of its holiday programming at 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie.
- Memory Lane — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. The three-piece combo performs music from the 1930s to today.
- Trombone Choir of New Orleans Concert Band — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. The group consists of a dozen trombones, performs traditional and contemporary music.
- The Ken Veca Big Band — 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. The band performs music from the Big Band era.
- The Jefferson Parish Community Band — 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. The ensemble performs hits and standards.
- New Orleans Concert Band Clarinet Choir — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. This all-clarinet ensemble performs music of all eras.
- New Aurora Saxophone Ensemble — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. This small group, consisting only of saxophones, performs a variety of tunes.
- The Clarinet Quacks — 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20. The group consisting of clarinetists plays a range of music for patrons.
For more information regarding this presentation, contact (504) 889-8143 or wcsmith@jefferson.lib.la.us.
"NUTCRACKER" AT THE PLANETARIUM: The Maumus Center Planetarium will host viewings of "The Nutcracker Suite" on selected days in December, including 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 and 19, plus 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at 721 Friscoville Ave., Arabi. Tickets are $10, $5 for children 4-12, and can be purchased at the door. Reservations are suggested at (504) 301-0239. All children must be accompanied by an adult. No late admittance.
HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA: The East New Orleans Neighborhood Advisory Commission will present "A Celebration of East New Orleans Neighborhoods and Businesses" from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Dec. 14, at Crystal Palace, 10020 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans. The event features music, a Christmas buffet, cocktails, door prizes and raffles. Tickets are $75. For information, contact Brenda Badon at (504) 650-4683.
HOLIDAY TEA: Children and families are invited to join Longue Vue House and Gardens for an afternoon tea at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. The affair is filled with cookies, sandwiches and sweets, plus holiday crafts and photos with Santa for an additional fee of $15. Reservations are required and seating is limited. www.longuevue.com
"ADVENT LESSONS AND CAROLS": The choirs from Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church and School, Immaculate Conception Church and School and St. Joseph Church on the West Bank will gather for a service of lessons and carols at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, 146 Fourth St., Westwego.
CAROL UNDER THE OAK: Church and local children's choirs sing carols with a jazz band, plus "The Cajun Christmas Story" will be read, with hot cocoa and cookies served at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, Munholland United Methodist Church, 1201 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call (504) 834-9910.
FESTIVALS
LOUISIANA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL: Days of yore come to life for weekends through Dec. 9 at this event that blends festival, theme park, theater, shopping and education. Held Saturdays and Sundays from 9:45 a.m. to dusk, the fest comes to life at 46468 River Road, Hammond. For more information, call (985) 429-9992 or visit larf.org.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
BOOK SIGNING: John Pope, author of "Getting Off at Elysian Fields," will present and sign his compilation of obituaries at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at University of Holy Cross Chapel, 4123 Woodland Drive, Algiers. The event is sponsored by Friends of the Blaine S. Kern Library. For information, call (504) 398-2342.
"WHITE ALBUM" DISCUSSION: Bruce Spizer, an internationally recognized authority on the Beatles, will discuss the 50th anniversary of "The Beatles," aka "The White Album," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at East Bank Regional Library, Metairie. For information, call (504) 889-8143 or visit jplibrary.net.
SPECIAL ED HEARING PREP: Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans will provide a training on “Special Education Due Process Hearings & State Complaints — Don't Be Scared, Just Be Prepared" from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. It will cover formal state complaints and due process hearings and dispute resolution options for children with exceptionalities. Instructor will be Parris Taylor, an attorney with the Louisiana Department of Education. Register at (504) 888-9111.
SCIENCE, SOCIAL STUDIES FAIR PREP: The St. Charles Parish Library's Projectpalooza is a series of events to help students prepare science and social studies fair boards. Students will be able to spread out, print, cut, glue, color and decorate their project boards using the library's craft supplies. Project boards may be brought from home or purchased from the library for $2. Projectpalooza will be at two locations. Students may come any time during the event and stay until they are finished or the event is over. Locations, dates and times are as follows:
- East Regional Library, 160 W. Campus Drive, Destrehan, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29
- West Regional Library, 105 Lakewood Drive, Luling, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4.
For more information, call Amy Duke (985) 764-2366 or email amy.duke@myscpl.org.
GRANT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED: Junior League of New Orleans is accepting applications from eligible local nonprofit organizations for its Community Assistance Fund grants through Dec. 28. JLNO will award grants of up to $20,000 to organizations that demonstrate their ability to advance the well-being of women in one or more of the following ways:
- Enhancing economic opportunities
- Improving women’s health and wellness
- Providing needed family support to alleviate the burdens on women caregivers
For information and guidelines, see www.jlno.org/CAF.
PEOPLE PROGRAM REGISTRATION: New Orleans People Program, a nonprofit membership organization for those 50 years old and older who are looking for creative ways to spend leisure times, sponsored ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph, will hold registration at both campuses for sessions running January to May 2019. To register or for more information, call the main campus at 2240 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans, at (504) 524-7678; or the Westbank campus at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 6201 Stratord Place, New Orleans, at (504) 394-5433. Classes are $200 for as many as desired. Visit www.peopleprogram.org.
"SNOW WHITE": The Historic New Orleans Collection will screen the silent-era classic “Snow White” (1916) at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St. Acclaimed French musician Paul Goussot, who frequently provides accompaniments for silent films at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris and at festivals throughout Europe, will improvise a live score on piano along with the film. The film stars acclaimed actress Marguerite Clark, who was the sister-in-law of THNOC founder L. Kemper Williams.
JUNG SOCIETY: THE C.G. Jung society will screen the Oscar-winning film "The Shape of Water," with a discussion lead by Oneal A. Isaac, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at First Unitarian Universalist Church, 5212 S. Claiborne Ave. Tickets are $10-$15, members free.
"300 YEARS OF WOMEN'S INFLUENCE ON NEW ORLEANS": The annual symposium will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7-8, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Auditorium, 938 Lafayette St., New Orleans. The Friends of the Cabildo event features discussions on the role women have played in promoting social justice, providing educational opportunities and confronting poverty. Tickets are $75 for members, $85 general admission. For more information, visit www.friendsofthecabildo.org.
Meetings
GARBAGE COLLECTION MEETING: Mike Lockwood, Jefferson Parish director of Environmental Affairs, will speak about the department's activities and status of garbage collection with an emphasis on the West Bank at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Children's Auditorium of West Jeff Medical Center, 1101 Medical Center Blvd., Marrero. The meeting is sponsored by the West Jefferson Civic Coalition. For information or to RSVP, contact Oscar Pipkins at westjeffciviccaoltion_wjcc@wjcc1133.com.
KIWANIS SPEAKER: The Kiwanis Club of Algiers will feature Dave Singleton discussing his Iran ordeal at 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
Benefits
FÊTE DE NÖEL: The Ladies Leukemia League luncheon will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St. The fete features a fashion show, silent auction, wine pull, raffle and more. Advance tickets are $85 and up, only through www.thompsonauctions.net/fetedenoel. For information, visit www.ladiesleukemialeague.org.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT FUNDRAISER: Shades of Praise, the New Orleans Interracial Gospel Choir, will be joined by the Academy of the Sacred Heart Choir for "It's All About The Baby" a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at the Nims Fine Arts Center of Sacred Heart, 4301 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Tickets are $20 in advance from members or online; $25 at the door. For information, visit www.shadesofpraise.org/events/baby.
MUSEUM BENEFIT: The inaugural Improvisations Gala will be at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. Music, food, a silent auction and a combination of light installations and dance performances are planned within the Luna Fete Celebration of Light and Music. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit www.nolajazzmuseum.org/gala/