FESTIVALS
LOUISIANA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL: Days of yore come to life for weekends through Dec. 9 at this event that blends festival, theme park, theater, shopping and education. Held Saturdays and Sundays from 9:45 a.m. to dusk, the fest comes to life at 46468 River Road, Hammond. For more information, call (985) 429-9992 or visit larf.org.
TREMÉ CREOLE GUMBO FESTIVAL. The festival showcases brass band music and offers more than a dozen takes on gumbo starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. There's also a holiday market, cooking demonstrations and panel discussions about gumbo. For information, see www.tremegumbofest.com.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
CLOTHING DONATION: Harvey-Marrero American Legion Post 222 recently held a clothing drive, collecting 150 pounds of clothing and shoes for homeless veterans. The majority of the items were donated by members of the post. Commander Herbert Flea Cretini spearheaded the drive. The items were delivered to the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Medical Center in New Orleans, where they will be distributed.
OUTDOOR MUSIC NIGHT: The Old Metairie Garden Club and the Metairie Road District will present Band of Gold at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Bayou Metairie Park, 2731 Metairie Road. There will be food and beverage vendors, and a new logo for the district will be unveiled. Additional holiday events are planned along the Jefferson Parish commercial and residential corridor. For information, see www.metairieroad.org.
AUTUMN AUCTION: The St. Charles Women's Club annual auction will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Professional Learning Center, 12727 U.S. 90, Luling. Attending is free, but winning bids must be paid by cash or check only. Visit the club's Facebook page for more information.
BOOK FAIR: Twenty local authors will be signing and selling their books at 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 16, at St. Joseph Hall of St. Francis Xavier Church, 444 Metairie Road. For additional information, contact Carol Pritchard at (504) 835-6806 or cpritchard@stfrancisxavier.com.
PORTAGE BIKE ROLL: On Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 18, the Historic New Orleans Collection will be offering free bicycle tours as a part of the upcoming exhibition "Art of the City — Postmodern to post-Katrina." The 6-mile trips highlight public art along the Esplanade corridor from the Marigny through Treme, to City Park and back to the collection at 533 Royal St. Tours are 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations are required; go to abicyclenameddesire@gmail.com or call (504) 345-8966.
GRANT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED: Junior League of New Orleans has begun accepting applications from eligible local nonprofit organizations for its Community Assistance Fund grants, through Dec. 28. JLNO will award grants of up to $20,000 to organizations that demonstrate their ability to advance the well-being of women in one or more of the following ways:
- Enhancing economic opportunities
- Improving women’s health and wellness,
- Providing needed family support to alleviate the burdens on women caregivers
For information and guidelines, see www.jlno.org/CAF.
FESTIVAL MAKES DONATION: The Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival recently donated funds to the Sheriff's Office for equipment. Dondra Kientz, festival president, presented the donation to Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. from the May event. Turlich said the money allows for the purchase of Tasers, enabling deputies the option of a nonlethal response in situations.
FAMILY GAME NIGHT: The NORDC Family Game Night will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Joe W. Brown Rec Center, 5601 Read Blvd. The free evening provides an opportunity for children, including those with special needs, to have fun in a safe and accepting environment. For information, visit nordc.org or call (504) 658-3052.
TENNIS TOURNAMENT: The St. Dominic Mothers’ Club of New Orleans will host a Turkey Tennis Tournament in City Park on Friday, Nov. 16. Participants may register to play competitively, sign up for a clinic or tailgate. Tickets will be given with a donation of a nonperishable food item for Second Harvest Food Bank. Visit www.stdom10is.givesmart.com to register or for sponsorship or Annette Wheritt at awherritt@stdominicnola.org.
FÊTES DES FROMAGES: The French-American Chamber of Commerce of the Gulf Coast will host a festival of cheeses from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. The event includes French wines, cheeses from around the world, craft beers, seminars and more. Admission is $30-$125. For more information, see www.fetedesfromages.com.
GIRLS RUN: Girls on the Run, a youth development program for girls in third to eighth grade, will hold a 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Registration is $35 and includes a shirt and post-race food and beverage. For information, go to www.gotrnola.org/5k.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: "Life at Longue Vue — Lessons from a Historic Home" will be the subject of a presentation to the Algiers Historical Society at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, New Orleans. Lenora Costa, curator of collections at the historic home, will present. For more information, visit www.algiershistoricalsociety.org.
DUTCH OVEN THANKSGIVING: Wego Cookers, a part of the Louisiana Dutch Oven Society will gather at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Pavilion 1 at Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Anyone interested in or who enjoys eating outdoor cooking is invited. Free, but donations are accepted, and the entrance fee to the park does apply. Call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 for information.
SENSORY FAMILY DAY: Children with autism and other sensory processing needs will be able to learn and create through hands-on exploration at Preservation Hall's inaugural Sensory Family Day at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 726 St. Peter St., New Orleans. Hosted by the hall's foundation and the Historic New Orleans Collection, the event is centered around musician Danny Barker's memoir, exploring the music of the city. Registration is required. For more information, contact Jenny Schwartzher at jennifers@hnoc.org or visit hnoc.org or preshallfoundation.org.
LANDSCAPE PAINT-OUT: The St. Charles Art Guild is hosting a free oil pastel "paint-out" on the grounds of Destrehan Plantation, 13034 River Road, on the Westbank side of the Mississippi River at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, as part of the guild's 50th anniversary year celebration. Members will explain landscape sketching and provide supplies. For information, contact Laurie Abadie at (504) 913-4738.
PET FEST: "The Party Where Pets Bring Their People" will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, at Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie. The annual free Pet Fest gathers rescue groups with adoptable pets, plus information and vendors on health and care, contests, food and music. All proceeds go the Jefferson SPCA and the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter. For information, visit www.jeffersonspca.org/petfest.
STEM WORKSHOP: The National World War II Museum invites youth to participate in hands-on, STEM activities centered on WWII artifacts and innovations at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the NORDC Sanchez Multi-Service Center, 1616 Caffin Ave., New Orleans. From learning how the Sherman tank moved to handling military equipment that helped win the war, participants will have an unforgettable experience. For information, visit www.nordc.org.
Meetings
NAACP ELECTION: The New Orleans chapter of the NAACP will hold a "Meet the Candidates" event at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at George Washington Carver High School, 3050 Higgins Blvd., New Orleans. Candidates for the upcoming NAACP election will be on hand. The election is Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pentecost Baptist Church, 1510 Harrison Ave., New Orleans. A general meeting will be held prior at 2 p.m.
Benefits
GLBT ELDERS BENEFIT: New Orleans Advocates for GLBT Elders (NOAGE) will host an "Under the Sea" themed benefit at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St., New Orleans. Guests are encouraged to costume, and there will be food, beverages, live entertainment, an auction and photo booth. NOAGE is a nonprofit that provides programming and services for LGBT older adults and their health care providers. Tickets are $50-$100. For information, call (504) 517-2345 or www.noagenola.org.
DANCING FOR THE ARTS: Local luminaries will compete for a title in this benefit, inspired by the television competition, for Young Audiences of Louisiana at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 at Harrah's Theatre, 1 Canal St. There's also a silent auction, food, beverages and more. Tickets are $74. For information, see www.ya4la.org.
JCC BENEFIT: The Magical Butterfly Garden will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Goldring-Woldenberg Jewish Community Center, 3747 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, a benefit for the Jewish Community Day School, with food, music and more. Tickets are $72-$236. For information, see www.jcdsnola.org.
COAT BENEFIT: Dr. Ko's Coats for Kids will be the beneficiary of a concert featuring Ellis Marsalis, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Faubourg Quartet, Dr. Jee Yeoun Ko, NOCCA's music students and more at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the NOCCA Solomon Family Hall, 2800 Chartres St., New Orleans. Tickets are $10 or a gently used coat. The soiree for sponsors includes food and drinks and a birthday celebration for Marsalis. Tickets are $100 per person or $150 per couple. For more information, see NOCCAInstitute.eventbrite.com.
NEW ORLEANS MISSION BENEFIT: Tickets are on sale now for TIPSgiving — A Benefit to Support the New Orleans Mission, which will feature an evening of performances by Noisewater, Darcy Malone & The Tangle and The Fortifiers to help fund the emergency shelter. The event will be at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at Tipitina's, 501 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans. Discounted tickets are available with the donation of a winter coat or nonperishable food item at the box office on the night of the show. For more information, see tipitinas.com or tipitinasfoundation.org.
BAYOU CLASSIC BRUNCH: The Legislative Black Caucus and Foundation will hold its annual Bayou Classic Scholarship Jazz Brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave. The brunch raises funds for the foundation and serves as an informational and motivational forum with proceeds going to scholarships for students at Southern and Grambling State universities. For information, call (225) 342-7342.