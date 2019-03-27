About 150 people will gather at New Orleans City Park this weekend to celebrate a century of service to the community by the Kiwanis Club of New Orleans. While partying at the park, club members are certain to chat about their latest project, a $40,000 interactive musical garden in Storyland.
“I call us a small and mighty club,” said club President Mark Firmin, who also serves as executive director of Angels’ Place. “We are like family.”
The 25 men and women in the club enjoy “hands-on projects,” Firmin said, especially those that help older adults and children.
One of Firmin’s favorite projects took place in 2012 at Children’s Hospital. “We painted animals and other characters on ceiling tiles,” he said. “They kind of help the children calm down on their way to surgery.”
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. One of the organization’s oldest groups, Kiwanis Club of New Orleans, was the only Kiwanis club in the New Orleans area until the 1940s.
Recreational activities for local children sponsored by the club, such as summer camps and playgrounds, led to the creation of the New Orleans Recreation Department in the 1940s.
No longer in existence, the club’s K-Bar-B Youth Ranch on the north shore served thousands of children before it closed. But club members stay busy with projects at organizations such as Angels’ Place, Children’s Hospital, St. Michael Special School, Magnolia Community Services, Boys’ and Girls’ Club of Southeast Louisiana and Key Club.
The club has served as a springboard for long friendships and, in at least one case, a marriage proposal.
Lenny Simmons and Henrik Pontoppidan are best friends after meeting at the club in the early 1980s.
Simmons serves as treasurer. He is a past club president and past Kiwanis district governor and international trustee. Pontoppidan has served as club president, district foundation president and is on the board of directors.
Cathy Simmons married Lenny Simmons four years after joining the club. She has been a member for 25 years and is a past president and lieutenant governor, and she serves as secretary and historian.
Among the club’s treasured memories is the election of Carole Nungesser as the group’s first female president in 1997. She joined the club in 1989, shortly after its membership opened to women.
Another favorite memory came in 1994, when the Kiwanis International Convention was held in New Orleans for the second time. Entertainment at the event included a “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” routine performed by fitness guru Richard Simmons, who is Lenny Simmons’ brother.
A sad chapter in the club’s history came after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Club membership fell from 41 to 20 when residents were displaced, but the hard work of rebuilding paid off.
“We lost members but gained new ones,” Pontoppidan said. Membership is up to 25, with the youngest in their 20s and oldest in their 80s.
An auditor for the city of New Orleans for 27 years, Lenny Simmons said he joined the club after a co-worker kept bugging him to attend a meeting. “I finally went so that he would leave me the hell alone,” Simmons said. “But I really enjoyed it.” After retiring from City Hall in 1999, he has “even more time to do community service,” Simmons said. “More Kiwanis time.”
For information about the club visit kcno.org or email info@kcno.org.
