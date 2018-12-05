Walking into a recent rehearsal of the New Orleans Black Chorale evoked thoughts of being in heaven and hearing soulful angels singing.
“The beautifulness is the richness, the tonality, (that) we bring to the audience,” the chorale’s Kathy Celestine said as members sang “Mary Had a Baby.”
The rehearsal was in preparation for a Dec. 8 Christmas concert.
Conductor and musical director John E. Ware culled the most from his 30-plus-member ensemble. Ware, Xavier's music department chairman and choral director, has a doctoral degree in conducting.
Chorale members, who range from college-age to their 80s, include Xavier University graduates, current students, musicians and men and women with a penchant for African-American spirituals.
“It’s out of sight” belonging to the group, said soprano Gloria Love, a member since 1980. “I’ve always loved to sing, and learned more about music and reading music here," she said.
She values the camaraderie and being part of the preservation of African-American music.
A star-filled concert
At the Christmas concert, themed “Follow the Drinking Gourd, Follow the Star,” the chorale will animate songs that mention a star — such as the “North” star that led the wise men to Jesus.
Ware reworked an old spiritual sung during the time of slavery — “Follow the Drinking Gourd” — to make it more appropriate for Christmas.
“I’ve reset the tune … changing the words from ‘For the old man is awaiting for to carry you to freedom’ to ‘For the King of Glory carries you to freedom.’”
Other spirituals on the Christmas program will include “Whose That Yonder,” a plantation song that has survived through the years, and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Christus.”
Spirituals, not gospel
The New Orleans Black Chorale grew from an ensemble that sang in 1980 with the New Orleans Philharmonic Symphony when it presented “Symphony in Black,” a concert highlighting the contributions of black artists to New Orleans.
Edwin Hogan was its first conductor, leading the group only a year before he died. Ware has been its director ever since, assisted in recent years by associate conductor Malcolm Breda. Veronica Downs-Dorsey has been its pianist almost since inception.
“Everybody liked the style and songs we were singing, so we decided to continue,” Celestine said. “It’s 40 years later, and it’s still going strong.”
Ware said the chorale performs “heritage music in the academic tradition, as opposed to the gospel tradition. People think it’s gospel, but it’s not.”
“Our contribution is traditional music tracing the American Negro spirituals and contemporary African-American composers,” Ware said.
The chorale is among similar groups nationwide that are dedicated to performing the music of African Americans.
“I venture to say we are probably the oldest,” Ware said of the chorale, “because you seldom have groups that have stayed together as long as we have.”
People forget the variety of music that goes on in New Orleans besides jazz and gospel, Ware said. New Orleans had the first opera in the country.
“I think what we (the chorale members) are doing is a very important service to music, a very important service to New Orleans, and it is another way New Orleans culture is distinctive,” Ware said.
The New Orleans Black Chorale gets around. It has sung for Pope John Paul II, in 1987 at the convocation for Catholic universities at Xavier University; for the Innocence Project; the New Orleans Museum of Art; the Downtown Development District; at several New Orleans mayoral inaugurations; the American Red Cross; the United Negro College Fund’s national meetings; and for evening concerts at City Park.
Accolades also have come, including a 2017 nomination for a Big Easy award for its 2016 “Treemonisha” (an opera written by Scott Joplin). It was performed in Mexico City with the Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería and conducted by Carlos Miguel Prieto, music director of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.
“I think it’s wonderful to be nominated,” Ware said. “We are competing with the Symphony Chorus and other chorale organizations whose members are ‘semi-professional,’” he said.
Ware received the Big Easy Award’s lifetime achievement award in 2010 for his work with the chorale and Xavier.
The summer before, the New Orleans Black Chorale sang “Porgy and Bess” with the LPO in Mexico and performed a tribute to Moses Hogan, the late New Orleans composer and arranger of choral music known for his settings of African-American spirituals, at the Jazz and Heritage Festival’s gospel tent.
The group appeared in February at the Cane River Festival in Natchitoches.
The New Orleans Black Chorale will perform its annual Black History Concert on Feb. 17, 2019 at Xavier University. At the concert, scholarship money will be given to two deserving college music majors.
While chorale membership is aging, the chorale continues to keep alive the black spiritual tradition.
“It’s a part of the mission of the N.O. black chorale — the performance and preservation of American Negro spirituals and African-American composers,” Ware said. “We feel the musicians … will become the creators of our music in the future and perpetuate the performance of the spiritual and African-American composers.”
For chorale details, contact Celestine at kcelestine@mc glinchey.com or Ware at (504) 520-7597.