STAR: The free, 10-week program Strategies to Trim and Reduce begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at 2525 Apollo Ave., Harvey. The Tuesday classes (none on Mardi Gras) are for people who want to improve their health, trim weight, improve blood pressure and reduce the risks of chronic disease in a spiritually supportive environment. The program is sponsored by Be Well-Come Together, a nonprofit that focuses on improving the physical, mental, spiritual and emotional well-being of people living on the West Bank of Jefferson and Orleans parishes. Please email bewellcometogether@gmail.com or call (504) 368-2525 to register. Attendance at all 10 classes is expected. Space is limited to 20 people.
HELP WITH PRESCRIPTION COSTS: The New Orleans Council on Aging offers prescription assistance through its Aging and Disability Resource Center/Senior Rx helpline. The assistance is available to seniors, adults with disabilities and their families. Email mhorton@nocoa.org or call (888) 922-8522 or (504) 827-7843. Have ready a Medicare number or insurance information, effective date for Medicare parts A or B, or Social Security number, along with a list of medicines. People with no insurance also may call.