BIBLE COLLEGE BANQUET: Koinonia Bible College's annual banquet will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at the Four Columns Banquet Hall, 3711 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Tickets are $25 and include food, music and entertainment. The guest speaker is Charles Simpson. For tickets or more information, call (504) 340-6739.
ST. ANGELA AUXILIARY: The St. Angela Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, in the Kern Center on the St. Angela campus, 901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie. Guest speakers will be representatives from Peoples Health. Members are asked to bring nonperishable food items to fill Thanksgiving baskets for the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
SEELOS LECTURE: The Rev. Byron Miller will speak on Blessed Francis Seelos at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 13396 River Road, Destrehan. Miller is president and publisher of Liguori Publications and the former vice postlator for the canonization cause of Seelos. For more information, call (985) 764-6383.
HOLIDAYS AND GRIEF: "Surviving the Holidays GriefShare" is a seminar slated 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 9, at Christian Fellowship Church, 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero, to help those grieving the death of a loved one. The seminar includes a video and a group discussion. Cost is $5 for materials. For information, call (504) 347-4875.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.
RACHEL'S VINEYARD RETREAT: Nov. 9-11 are the dates for the Rachel's Vineyard Retreat "for those hurting from abortion or miscarriage." Facilitators are Pam Richard and Donna Scheuermann, with the Rev. David Seid, OP, as the priest facilitator Cost is $190 per person, with assistance available. For more information, call (504) 460-9360 or (504) 258-9183. Online, see facebook.com/rvrnola.