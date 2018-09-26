Walt Whitman, Tennessee Williams, Anne Rice, Ernest Hemingway, Mark Twain, John Kennedy Toole, William Faulkner, John Grisham, Isabel Allende — these are just a few of the famous writers New Orleans has inspired over the years.
The next may very well be getting his or her start right now at 826 New Orleans, the newest chapter of the internationally recognized 826 writing center serving students ages 6 to 18.
The new writing center, which celebrated its grand opening at 1720 St. Bernard Ave. on Aug. 26, is something all of those famed writers could have only dreamed to have when they were children.
The entrance is through the storefront of New Orleans Haunting Supply Co. store, a space that sells a creative mixture of lightly spooky items like disappearing ink pens and tiny bottles with secret messages, alongside published works by current and former 826 young writers.
“All of the 826 centers across the country have some sort of store that is designed to help fund the program,” explained Doug Keller, the executive director of 826 New Orleans.
“We talked about it with the kids and this was the idea they came up with," he said. "It’s the quintessential New Orleans store, but it has two main purposes.
"The first is to amplify the work these kids are doing — they can see their writing for sale and people are buying it alongside other items. The second purpose of the store is to transport people into a creative mindset.”
The 4,400-square-foot center just past the store promotes creativity at every turn. There are two back doors to the shop. The one on the left leads to the heart of the center — the writing lab.
A large, flexible space designed to be used for instruction and workshops, the lab includes a special feature — a little walk-up window in the back serves the Publication Center, where student writings are transformed into books while they wait.
“It’s exciting for the students to walk away with something tangible,” Keller said. “It places value on their words. It makes them feel like authors, which is what they are.”
Besides the writing center, 826 New Orleans includes a Digital Youth Studio, which offers instruction on video making, coding and podcasting, and a small family center where families are welcome to hang out and view a giant calendar of upcoming workshops and events.
826 New Orleans is the reincarnation of an organization known for the past seven years as Big Class. Since 2010, Big Class has served more than 4,000 local students and created more than 100 publications with the help of more than 400 volunteers.
When Keller looked to expand, he said, affiliating with 826 made sense as Big Class was actually modeled after the national organization.
Founded in Valencia, California, in 2002 by internationally acclaimed author Dave Eggers and award-winning educator Nínive Calegari, 826 now includes eight chapters. New Orleans is the latest, joining San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C.
Laura Brief, the CEO of 826 national, was on site at 826 New Orleans’ opening, and it holds a special place in her heart.
“I grew up in New Orleans,” she said. “I attended Franklin and NOCCA, and this city has my heart. It was here that I developed my love of writing."
Brief stressed that 826 is about more than just creating writers who can spin a good yarn.
“Students learn about all kinds of different writing,” she said. “We actually focus a lot on nonfiction writing, everything from how to write an op-ed to writing that partners with STEM learning.
"When you talk about student literacy, the focus seems to be mostly on reading, with writing being largely left out. Our goal is to change that.”