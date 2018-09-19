A diverse group of business leaders from the community make up the Jefferson Chamber and Jefferson Chamber Foundation Leadership Jefferson Class of 2019.
The program offers participants networking opportunities, enhanced understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the parish and an opportunity to become involved in working for local improvement.
Members of the Leadership Jefferson Class of 2019 include Mona Chawla, Tulane Health System; Patrick Cresson, OUTFRONT Media; Kristen DeDual, ASI Federal Credit Union; Matt Dixon, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans; Dr. Jeremy Dumas, Jefferson Community Health Care Centers, Inc.; Todd Elliot, First American Bank and Trust; Andy Estrada, Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy; Leslie George, Bourgeois Bennett, LLC; Germaine Gilson, Jefferson Parish Public School System; Marcel Gonzalez, Gulf Coast Bank; Brad Goodson, Ochsner Medical Center; Patrick Hamby, Entergy Louisiana; Jennifer Lapeyrouse, JEDCO; Cassandra LeBlanc, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union and Curt Leibfritz, Cox Communications.
Also in the class are Chris Lopiccolo, Hancock Whitney Bank; Brennan Manale, Renaissance Publishing; Larry Manshel, ITC4Promos; Lynda Marshall, Humana; Toni McCord, Shirley “Toni” McCord, CPA, APAC; Dodie McElmurray, West Jefferson Medical Center; George Mueller, Chehardy Sherman Williams Law Firm; Tim O’Brien, Postlethwaite & Netterville, APAC; Steven Peranio, IBERIABANK; Tricia Thriffiley Phillpott, The Feil Organization/Lakeside Shopping Center; Lindsay Quebedeaux, Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union; Ryan Quick, Event Producers; Staci Ritchie, Richard CPAs; Justin Sablich, Fidelity Bank; Amanda Schott, 1st Lake Properties; Scott Sternberg, Sternberg, Naccari & White LLC; Diana Surprenant, Adams and Reese LLP; Bradley Tate, Carr, Riggs & Ingram; Jennifer Wilson, Southern Construction, L.L.C. and Alex Zarookian, Jefferson Chamber.
Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to develop a network of business and community leaders to improve the quality of life in Jefferson Parish and the Greater New Orleans region. For more information about the program, visit jeffersonchamber.org/leadershipjefferson.