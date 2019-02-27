"A Quilt of Friendship" was the theme of the Sweetheart Gala for the four West Bank City Council chapters of Beta Sigma Phi International.
The host chapter for the luncheon gala Feb. 9 was the Lambda Theta chapter of Belle Chasse, led by Desiree Dubroc Miller, president; Linelle Domingue, vice president; Yvonne Bezmalinovic, secretary; and Cathy Glavina, treasurer. The other chapters in the West Bank City Council are Preceptor Alpha Beta, Preceptor Beta and Xi Gamma Omega.
Honored at the gala were chapter sweethearts Sharon Kospelich, of Preceptor Beta; Elaine Ussery, of Preceptor Alpha Beta; and Yvonne Bezmalinovic, of Lambda Theta, who received long-stemmed yellow roses and heard poems written about them by their chapter sisters.
Beta Sigma Phi International is a nonacademic social and cultural sorority. For membership information, visit betasigmaphi.org.