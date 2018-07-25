Among the 10 Louisiana Girl Scouts who recently earned Gold Awards are Beata Desselle of New Orleans, Emily Licata of Jefferson and Haley Messina of Kenner.
The Gold Awards, Girl Scouting's highest honor, were presented during a ceremony and reception at the Old Governor's Mansion in Baton Rouge. In order to earn the Gold Award, a Girl Scout must demonstrate her ability and skills in goal-setting, planning, implementing Girl Scout values, and relating to the community. Each girl planned and executed a community service project with a minimum of 80 working hours, which reached beyond the Girl Scout organization and provided a sustainable, lasting benefit to her larger community.
Desselle formed the Big Sibling Safety project to create awareness about the perils of the social sphere, such as teen drinking and drugs, and educated incoming high school freshmen about appropriate social media use. Desselle is a 2018 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School and will attend Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, with plans to major in international studies.
Licata created 102 activity and craft packets for patients at the Ochsner Health Center for Children. The packets included paint, modeling clay, stencils, coloring books, bubbles and more for patients from preschool to high school. Licata is a 2017 graduate of St. Mary's Dominican High School in New Orleans who recently completed her first year at the University of Southern Mississippi majoring in nursing.
Messina's interest in nutrition and fitness drove her to educate residents at St. Francis Villa Assisted Living about healthy eating and exercising. She is a 2017 graduate of St. Mary's Dominican High School who recently completed her first year at LSU, where she majors in kinesiology.