ST. CHARLES PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS: The executive director of secondary schools for the St. Charles Parish Public Schools, Ken Oertling, will be promoted to superintendent upon the retirement of the current superintendent, Felecia Gomez-Walker, on June 30. Oertling, a resident of Des Allemands, has been a part of the St. Charles Parish Public School System for 18 years. He began his career as a teacher at Hahnville High School. Before becoming executive director of secondary schools in 2015, he served as principal, assistant principal, administrative monitor, teacher and coach at Hahnville High School. He was named Louisiana State Principal of the Year in 2015 by the Louisiana Department of Education.
DOMINICAN ROBOTICS: Robotics teams from St. Mary’s Dominican High School captured wins at the March 16 Louisiana FIRST Tech Challenge regional championship at Destrehan High School. The event drew 20 schools from across Louisiana.
- The Dominican Valkyries team won third place for the Inspire Award, the highest award given at the competition. They also took first place for the Motivate Award and second place for the Connect Award. Team members are Catherine Bickerton, Lauren Cage, Victoria Chan, Olivia Cheung, Kayla Nguyen, Mia Nguyen, Onyinyechi Okeke, Abigayle Rainey, Anita Whitner and Josie Wood.
- The Ultra Violet team won first place for the Think Award and placed second in Design. Team members are Caroline Alleman, Brooke Boyd, Caitlyn Dumas, Kelly Jackson, Allie Norvell, Coco Ondrusek, Elana Perriott, Sydney Raymond, Daja’h Saul, Indya Taylor and Audrey Wild. Coaches are Matthew Foss, Crissy Giacona, Madelyn Maldonado and Kenny Lannes.
ST. CHARLES MUSIC: The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation has recognized the St. Charles Parish Public School District as one of the nation's 623 best communities for music education. St. Charles Parish is the only parish in Louisiana to gain this recognition this year. In cooperation with researchers at The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas, the BCME program evaluates schools and districts based on funding, staffing of highly qualified teachers, commitment to standards, and access to music instruction.
WEST ST. JOHN HIGH SCHOOL: Representatives of the Council for A Better Louisiana visited West St. John High School on March 19 to learn from the school’s success in the hopes of duplicating those efforts across the state. The council is visiting some of the 112 schools in the state that have attained an A or B letter grade while educating a student population that is 75 percent or more economically disadvantaged. At West St. John High School, about 95 percent of the students are classified as economically disadvantaged. This year, it was named an Equity Honoree by the Louisiana Department of Education for outperforming 90 percent of all schools in the state among African-American students and it’s been ranked in the top nationally by both U.S. New & World Report and Newsweek.
MOUNT CARMEL ACADEMY: Members of the Mu Alpha Theta math honor society from Mount Carmel Academy placed in team and individual competitions at Brother Martin High School's Mu Alpha Theta math tournament on March 16. Lillian Chan placed first overall on the Algebra I individual test; Kate Tomeny placed second overall on the Geometry individual test; and on the Algebra II individual test, Isabella Farrugia placed fifth overall and Ashley Armelin received an honorable mention. Kate Tomeny, Lillian Chan and Nateli Ferguson placed third overall in the team test for Algebra I and Geometry. Theresa Falgoust, Lauren Betzer, and Thalia Koutsougeras also placed third overall in the team test for Algebra II and Precalculus.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY: Among the participants in the Louisiana Region I Science Olympiad March 23 at Nicholls State University were 22 students from the Academy of Our Lady in Marrero. In Division B, for grades six through nine, Academy of Our Lady’s team placed second of nine teams and qualified for the state competition. In Division C, for grades nine through 12, 10 Academy of Our Lady placed in their competing categories.
Division B team awards include:
- Circuit Lab: Milea Tran and Christine Pham, first
- Crime Busters: Gabrielle Jenkins and Paris Labadie, second
- Disease Detectives: Milea Tran and Emma Palmisano, second
- Elastic Launched Glider: Milea Tran and Paris Labadie, first
- Game On: Christine Pham and Duyen Pham, third
- Heredity: Emma Palmisano and Paris Labadie, first
- Herpetology: Anh Dao and Juliana Sykes, third
- Potion & Poisons: Christine Pham and Kaylee Nguyen, second
- Road Scholar: Jaden Armond and Kyra Poree, third
- Solar System: Jaden Armond and Kayla Dion, third
- Thermodynamics: Kayla Dion, Jaden Armond and Emma Palmisano, second
- Write It/Do It: Christine Pham and Emma Palmisano, first.
Division C team awards include:
- Experimental Design: Alexandra Mahler, Amelia Russell and Tyler Scott, second
- Geological Mapping: Taylor Tran and Kimmy Tran, third
- Protein Modeling: Taylor Tran, Kimmy Tran and ViTuong Nguyen, third
- Wright Stuff: Kaylin Bair and Asra Abdeljabar, second
- Write It/Do It: Zarifa Abdeljabar and Amally Abdeljabar, first.
ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR: Ellie Shall, a fourth-grader from St. Edward the Confessor School in Metairie, took first place in the 9-year-old age group in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest state competition on March 9 in Lafayette.
OPEN HOUSES
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS: The spring open house for the International High School of New Orleans will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 11 at the school, 727 Carondelet St. The open house is open to all middle- and high school-age children and their families. To let them know you're coming, visit ihsnola.org or call (504) 613-5703.