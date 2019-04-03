It’s that time of year again, parents: time to make some decisions about where the kiddos will go for summer camp. There are so many options, including a few that may be appealing to children who love animals.
The Louisiana SPCA offers camps throughout the year and several weeklong, grade-specific camps during the summer. Its programs are designed to teach youths the importance of proper pet ownership and to instill compassion for animals. From general animal-care topics to training techniques, the activities are interactive and promise lots of puppy kisses and kitten purrs.
The camps do fill up quickly; to learn about age requirements, fees and schedules, visit la-spca.org/camps.
Want to try a day at the Louisiana SPCA to see if this camp would be a good fit? Youth Service Days give children ages 7-12 a chance to learn about the shelter, tour the facilities and work on an age-appropriate project to help the animals. My son participated in this program in February and loved it. The next Youth Service Day is on May 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information and to register, visit la-spca.org/youthserviceday.
The Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter is offering Camp Happy Tails all summer long at the east bank location, with age- and theme-specific weeks and activities. Campers, ages 4-14, can learn responsible pet ownership, safety around animals and animal advocacy, along with games, activities and plenty of hands-on time with the animals.
Campers will get first-hand experience with how the animals are cared for, from intake to adoption and everything in between. For those ages 15-17, junior volunteer counselors are needed.
The Junior Volunteer Camp Counselor program is a great way for teens to gain valuable job experience working with children and animals in an educational environment. Teens accepted to the program will assist the staff in providing fun and engaging weeklong sessions for children in prekindergarten through ninth grade. For information on registration, fees and schedules, or to apply to be a junior volunteer counselor, visit jeffersonspca.org/camp-happy-tails.
Want to spend the day with bigger “cats” and other animals? Audubon Zoo Camp may be the place for you. The Audubon Nature Institute offers a variety of summer-camp options for children ages 4 years to seventh grade. Activities include daily animal encounters, assisting with animal feedings, outdoor play, zoo hikes, arts and crafts projects and visits to the cool zoo.
Each week has a specific theme, and space is limited. For information on registration, fees and schedules, visit audubonnatureinstitute.org/zoo-camp.
The summer is a great time to get a jumpstart on those school community service hours. Several area rescues and shelters may not offer official camps but do have volunteer opportunities for teens. Animal Rescue New Orleans allows 14-year-olds to volunteer with a parent present and those 15 and older may volunteer without a parent. Volunteers under 18 must have parental consent. For information, visit animalrescueneworleans.org/volunteer.
Events
THURSDAY: Join Animal Rescue New Orleans for happy hour at the Rusty Nail’s Cheers for Charity, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1100 Constance St. in New Orleans. Snap a pic in the photo booth, customize a kennel card for your favorite pup and meet some adoptable dogs. Twenty percent of all bar proceeds benefit ARNO. adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.
SATURDAY: Meet adoptable animals from the Louisiana SPCA from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie. Adoption counselors and volunteers will be on hand to help you select the perfect rescue pet. A bake sale will benefit the Special Needs Fund. la-spca.org/adopt.
SATURDAY: Join Animal Rescue New Orleans at Petco, 3520 Veterans, Metairie, from noon to 4 p.m. Volunteers will be set up outside with dogs available for foster or adoption and information on fostering, adopting and volunteering. adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.