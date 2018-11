Harahan Senior Center program participants recently enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner supplied by Messina's Catering and served by members of the Rotary Club of Metairie, along with friends and family. The James Martin Band performed for the nearly 200 seniors, who capped off their lunchtime meal with apple pie and a prize drawing. On the serving line are, from left, rotarians Steve Mogle, Kit Mogle, Lisa Calongne, Sabine Shaw, Clif Rhodes and Bob Shaw.